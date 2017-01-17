Vacancy on Columbia Heights City Council

The city of Columbia Heights is now accepting applications to fill the vacant seat on the city council. Applications are available at Columbia Heights City Hall at the information window, 590 40th Ave NE, or at www.columbiaheightsmn.gov.



All interested parties must complete application and deliver to the city clerk’s office at Columbia Heights City Hall, 590 40th Ave NE. Applications must be received by Thursday, Feb. 23, at 4:30 p.m. The city council will interview all applicants between FEb. 23 and March 25. Questions can be directed to the Katie Bruno, city clerk at 763-706-3611 or email [email protected]