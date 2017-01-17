Roberson buzzer-beater knocks Mahtomedi from ranks of the unbeaten

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Deaundra Roberson came up a with a baseline shot at the buzzer as Columbia Heights edged unbeaten Mahtomedi.



The Hylanders (7-3) found a way against the No. 7 Class AAA Zephyrs (9-1) in a 55-53 win on Thursday, Jan. 5 despite trouble will possessions late. Nonetheless, Roberson made the winning play with the ball in his hands as time expired as Parker Fox of the Zephyrs came at him.



“He literally just pushed the ball out of his hands, kind of tipped it, was even possibly slipped out of his hands and fell right into the middle of the basket with no time left,” Hylanders coach Willie Braziel said. “It was a miraculous miracle shot.”



Quentin Hardrict led the Hylanders with 17 points, and Roberson added 16. Wendell Matthews and Christian Kelly each chipped in eight.



Columbia Heights overcame a 31-21 halftime deficit and outscored the Zephyrs 34-22 in the second frame. It gave the Hylanders a key win for Section 4AAA seeding down the road. Mahtomedi had been dubbed the preseason section favorite and looked the part so far this season.



“The motivation was already put in place long before the game was ever played,” Braziel said.

No brawl at Robbinsdale Cooper

Columbia Heights fell in an emotionally charged contest at Robbinsdale Cooper 72-65 on Friday, Jan. 6.



Braziel had this team leave the floor with three minutes left in the game after an incident between one his player and Hawks player became heated following a charging call. Once another Cooper player got involved and a few fans decided to come down from the stands, Braziel decided to have his team forfeit the game despite being a violation of MSHSL rules.



“No punches were thrown,” Braziel said. “The administration [and] all the coaches, we separated the players.”



Braziel said he forfeited for safety and suspended the Hylanders player involved for two games this week against Brooklyn Center on Tuesday and DeLaSalle on Saturday.

Columbia Heights girls rout Minneapolis Southwest

Pashia Scott scored 21 points as Columbia Heights pounded Minneapolis Southwest 51-35.



Scott and company broke open a 28-13 girls basketball game in the second half on Monday en route to the victory. Sharianna Frauly added seven points for the Hylanders, and Kira Greenfield chipped in six. Destiny Vaughn provided a spark with five points, and Emily Sheets had four.



Columbia Heights improved to 4-5 for the season with the victory and ended a two-game skid. The Hylanders got to add momentum with Tuesday contest against Brooklyn Center (2-7) to open Tri-Metro Conference play, which took place after press deadlines. Another conference challenge awaits the Hylanders when they visit DeLaSalle (4-5) on Friday at 7 p.m.

