Minnesota to pilot certified community behavioral health clinics

Minnesota is one of eight states selected to pilot a new model of mental and chemical health care, called Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced.

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are an innovative model designed to bring together behavioral, chemical and physical health care for people with mental and substance use disorders, and serve as a “one-stop-shop” for both adults and children who have trouble getting the services they need.

Typically, a person with a mental illness will need to contact several different agencies to obtain various services, and rarely can someone obtain both mental health and substance use disorder treatment through the same agency. The new model intends to change that by offering services to adults with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, and people with substance use disorders. The clinics will offer services such as primary care screening, cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, and trauma-focused therapy for children.

Support for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics was one piece of Gov. Mark Dayton’s $47 million commitment to the state’s mental health care system, said Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper.

“As a state, we move closer and closer to filling the gaps in our state’s continuum of care,” Piper said. “We must continue to invest in this to make sure people get the right services at the right time.”

Last spring, six clinics began planning, and in the fall the Minnesota Department of Human Services certified the clinics across Minnesota as pilot sites:

Ramsey County Mental Health Center in the Twin Cities metro area

Wilder Children and Family Services in the Twin Cities metro area

People Incorporated in the Twin Cities metro area

Northern Pines Mental Health Center in the north-central part of the state

Northwestern Mental Health Center serving seven northwest counties

Zumbro Valley Mental Health Center in Olmsted and Fillmore counties in the southeast

CCBHCs also received attention from the Governor’s Task Force on Mental Health this fall. The task force identified the need to promote models that increase integration and offer person-centered care, that substance use disorder services and mental health services should be integrated, and that programs to build trauma-informed care should be expanded.

Being selected as a demonstration state is the culmination of an extensive planning process. In 2015, Health and Human Services awarded planning grants to 24 states to support certification of community behavioral health clinics, solicit input from stakeholders, establish payment systems and prepare an application to participate in the demonstration program. At the end of the planning grant year, 19 states submitted applications to participate in the demonstration program.

Finally, eight states were selected. Now states have until July 1, 2017, to begin their two-year demonstration programs, and funding continues to Dec. 31, 2018.

The eight states selected by Health and Human Services for these two-year demonstrations are Minnesota, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pennsylvania. A key consideration in their selection was that participating states represented a diverse selection of geographic areas, including rural and underserved areas.