Focus Region Calendar of Events

Friday, Jan. 20

Using Family Tree Maker and Ancestry.com, 10 a.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Join us for this hands-on class, and learn the basics of this genealogy software and how it can help your research. The instructor is Cathy Weber of North Star Genealogy. This program was paid for with money provided by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Seating is limited. Register online or call Barb at (763) 706-3681.

Saturday, Jan. 21

HeightsNEXT meeting, 11:30-1 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Columbia Heights residents and stakeholders are invited to join this informal meeting to work to create a more welcoming, vibrant, and sustainable community.

Contact Connie Buesgens with questions at 763-788-5072.

Traditional Scandinavian lutefisk and meatball dinner, 12-6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1555, 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Dinner includes lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatos, gravy, carrots, mashed rutabagas, coleslaw, herring, beet pickles, lefse, julekake, rice pudding, raspberry sauce and cookies. Seating will take place at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Tickets are $18 of 50 cents per year for children up to 10. Tickets can be reserved by calling 651-633-0679.

Info: www.flcch.org.

Winterfest, 12-3 p.m. at the Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street, Fridley.

Join the community in true Minnesotan fashion and celebrate winter at Fridley Winterfest. This free event offers family fun both indoors and out.

Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice skating, sledding, snowball launching, dog sled rides and more at Commons Park. Warm up by the fire and toast marshmallows for s’mores. If the winter chill nips, head indoors to the Fridley Community Center for dancing, crafts, bingo, games and refreshments.

For more information, visit FridleyMN.gov/Winterfest.

Plow Bunyan special storytime, 10:15 a.m. at Northtown Library, 711 County Rd. 10 NE

Blaine.

The Anoka County Highway Department and Anoka County Library have partnered to present special activites and programs in honor of new snow plow, Plow Bunyan. The first literary opportunity for children will begin with this special storytime at Northtown Library, followed by winter related arts and activities.

For more information, visit your local Anoka County Library or the library event calendar.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cross-County skiing lessons, 1-4 p.m. at Irondale High School, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton

Girl Scout Liz Axberg is offering free cross-country skiing lessons as a part of her Gold Award Project.

The class is limited to 3rd grade and up. To sign-up, visit nordicgoldaward.weebly.com.

Monday, Jan. 23

Hands only CPR training, 6 p.m. in the Cedar Room at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View.

The Mounds View Police Department is hosting a hands only CPR training class. Sign up with Officer Kirsten Heineman via phone or email at [email protected] or 763-717-4064 and give your name and phone number.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Ambiguous Loss: Coping with losing someone one memory at a time, 6-7:30 p.m. at Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Author of Ambiguous Loss, Pauline Boss will present a discussion for families and caregivers that have experience with Alzheimer’s disease and other illness or conditions that cause memory loss. She discusses the immense pain of such loss, its effects on family members, and importantly, how to live with the ambiguous loss of a loved one’s dementia without hindering one’s own health. She challenges the idea of closure with new information about grief and loss and offers guidelines for finding meaning, hope, and resilience despite a loved one’s memory loss.

Cost is $20 for early bird registration, price goes up after Jan. 17 to $25.

Tickets can be purchased at http://paulineboss.bpt.me

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Stonewall Jackson: Legend of the Confederacy, 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Back by popular demand, our favorite local historian John D. Cox brings alive the story of Civil War General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson. He is considered by military historians to be one of the most gifted tactical commanders in U.S. history and the bestknown Confederate commander after General Robert E. Lee.

Coffee with a Cop, 4-5 p.m. at Caribou Coffee, 272 57th Avenue NE, Fridley

Stop by and chat with Fridley Police. Ask questions, express concerns, share new ideas… this is your opportunity to talk with officers in a casual, friendly setting. Bring your neighbors and partner with us for a safe community.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Fridley Women of Today, 6 p.m. at Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 East River Road, Fridley

Fridley Women of Today is hosting a membership night for anyone interested in learning about the non-profit organization. Attendees will be making fleece blankets. If you are interested in attending, please contact Dolores at 763-572-1206.

Friday, Jan. 27

Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m. at the Fridley VFW, 1040 Osborne Road, Fridley.

All you can eat fish, baked potato, cole slaw and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Guinness World Records, 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

How many pencils can you stack? Are you able to jump rope on one foot? Test your skills against Guinness World Record holders. For grades K-5. No registration required.

Spaghetti dinner and book fair, 4-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights.

All you can eat spaghetti dinner, $10.00 adults, $8.00 seniors, $6.00 students. To go meals are available. The Scholastic Book Fair will be in the school auditorium and will last from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. Call or check the website for hours.

Contact at 763-788-9065 or visit www.ICCSonline.org.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Fridley Police Explorers Pasta Dinner, 3-7 p.m. at Marino’s/American Legion, 7365 Central Ave NE, Fridley

Join the Fridley Police Explorers for a past dinner fundraiser. The mission of the Fridley Police Explorers program is to introduce young adults to the field of law enforcement and instill core values such as honor, duty, sacrifice and valor. Explorers are taught a variety of skills and trained to handle various scenarios relating to law enforcement. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door.

Info: 763-572-3629.