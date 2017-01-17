Community & PeopleGovernment

Commissioner Mike Gamache named to Anoka County committees

Commissioner Mike Gamache (Submitted photo)
Commissioner Mike Gamache was named chair of the county’s Information Technology Committee; vice chair of the Intergovernmental & Community Relations and Parks & Community Services Committees; and secretary/treasurer of the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority at the Anoka County Board’s Jan. 3 organizational meeting. In addition, he will serve on the county’s Human Services; Management; and Minnesota Extension Committees; and as the Library Board Liaison.

Gamache was also named to the Anoka County Regional Railroad Authority, Law Library Board of Trustees, Metropolitan Emergency Services Board; Community Corrections Advisory Board; MN Community Health Services Advisory Committee; Metro Alliance for Healthy Families Governing Board; Community Health Advisory Committee; East Central Regional Juvenile Center Advisory Board; Metropolitan Library Services Agency/Metronet; and the Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition of Anoka County.

Gamache is a voting delegate for the District 10 Association of Minnesota Counties and is an alternate for the Counties Transit Improvement Board and the Northwest Anoka County Community Consortium/Youth First Community of Promise.

Gamache represents District 5, which includes portions of Andover and Coon Rapids and a small section of Fridley.

