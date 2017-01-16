Fridley pedestrian struck, killed on University Avenue

Fridley police say a man walking along University Avenue in Fridley was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to the area near 57th Avenue and University Avenue NE., at 5:46 a.m. on a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a passenger vehicle in the northbound lane.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Fridley Police are working with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Police say the 41 year-old male driver was not injured in the incident and is cooperating with authorities. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The northbound lanes of University Ave are currently closed at 57th Ave NE and will remain closed during the investigation.

