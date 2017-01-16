Air quality advisory issued for the Twin Cities Metro

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is issuing an air quality advisory for the Twin Cities Metro, effective 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, through midnight Wednesday, Jan. 18. The affected area includes the entire Twin Cities Metro.

Fine particle pollution has increased across the Metro Monday due to stagnant conditions. Wind speeds are not expected to increase until late Tuesday night, so advisory conditions are expected to continue until then. This means Air Quality Index values will remain in the high yellow (moderate) category through Tuesday.

At-risk populations: Fine particle pollution is expected to be near a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Populations sensitive to fine particles include those with preexisting cardiovascular or respiratory disease, the elderly, children, and individuals who participate in activities requiring extended or heavy exertion, both indoors and outdoors. Members of these groups are encouraged to postpone or reduce vigorous activity and minimize exposure to local sources of air pollution (i.e., heavy duty vehicle traffic, and wood fires). Even individuals who are otherwise healthy may experience health effects when pollution levels increase.

Health impacts: Exposure to high levels of fine particles has been linked with both respiratory and cardiovascular health effects. Fine particles may exacerbate pre-existing health conditions and may cause some people to experience chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing or fatigue. If you experience these symptoms, contact your physician.

Pollution reduction tips: Fine particles are produced from combustion activities, which include fossil fuel-based energy generation, motor vehicle exhaust, gasoline-powered yard and lawn equipment, and wood burning. Conserving energy, buying clean renewable power, and using alternate means of transportation, such as mass transit, will all reduce your daily contribution to air pollution. During air quality alerts, residents are particularly encouraged to use public transportation, car pool or reduce vehicle trips and engine idling. Postpone the use of gasoline-powered equipment and avoid burning wood.

Visit http://www.pca.state.mn.us/aqi for information on current air quality conditions in your area. To receive daily air quality forecasts and air quality alert notifications by email or text message sign up at http://mn.enviroflash.info. You can find additional information on indoor and outdoor air quality in Minnesota at www.beairawaremn.org.