Police reports from Mounds View from Dec. 29

Theft, burglary
• Beer was reported stolen from a local business on Dec. 29 on the 2600 block of County Road I.
• A gas drive off was reported on Dec. 30 on the 2200 block of County Road I.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported on Jan. 1 on the 7100 block of Silver Lake Road.
• Theft was reported on Jan. 1 on the 5400 block of Jackson Drive.
• Mail theft was reported on Jan. 3 on the 2400 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported on Jan. 3 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• A gas drive off was reported on Jan. 4 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.
Driving under the influence
• A male driver was arrested on Dec. 30 on the intersection of Silver Lake Road and County Road I.
Criminal property damage
• Storage lockers were reported to be damaged on Jan. 3 on the 7600 block of Edgewood Drive.
