Fridley council adopts 2017 budget, tax levy

The Fridley City Council on Dec. 27 unanimously authorized certifying the final property tax levy and general fund budget for the 2017 fiscal year.

The council reviewed the general fund budget during previous work sessions before taking a vote.

State law required the city to certify a final general fund budget and property tax levy to Anoka County by Dec. 28.

2017 Levy

The operational levy for the City of Fridley makes up over 75 percent of the total city levy.

The City Charter limits the 2017 operational levy to an increase not to exceed the change in the 2015 CPI. The final CPI in 2015 was 230.013.

This calculates to a reduction in CPI and therefore results in no change in the 2017 operational levy over the prior years levy.

In anticipation of a proposed Civic Complex which includes public safety, city, hall, public works, the preliminary levy also includes debt service for the repayment of $50 million in Capital Improvement Bonds intended to fund this project.

In anticipation of the CIP bonds, in 2016 the city prepaid existing debt to reduce the impact of the 2017 levy.

Although the operational levy is flat for 2017, the bonding will increase the total levy by $1,921,416 or 15.75 percent over 2016.

The final tax levy for 2017 is $14,122,251, which is the same amount that was set as the preliminary levy back in September.

The $14,122,251 is allocated as follows:

• $10,537,745 for General Funds

• $50,000 for Capital Project Funds

• $350,724 for Springbrook Nature Center

• 3,183,782 for Bonded Indebtedness

“The general fund, capital equipment fund, information technologies project fund, and the Springbrook Nature Center fund all show zero change in the percent levy change.” said Fridley Director of Finance Shelly Peterson. “The debt service levy however, does reflect that $50 million campus civic project resulting in the total tax levy of $14,122,251.”

The estimated impact on a median value residential home in Fridley will increase by $115 or 19 percent from 2016.

2017 General Fund Budget

The 2017 budget was developed with significant budget restraints anticipated in 2017 and although restrictive, the budget is designed to allow for current the current level of services to taxpayers.

The budget does not include any major new initiatives or enhancement to existing services.

Nearly 50 percent goes towards public safety, over 20 percent goes towards public works and the reaming 30 percent provides funding for recreation, community development and administrative operations.

“Seventy-five percent of the city’s total levy provides resources for these operations,” said Peterson. “The tax levy will not increase and that makes up 65 percent of the General Fund revenue budget.”

The City of Fridley is expecting expenditures in 2017 to be $68,910,600.

The general fund budget provides funding for the day to day operations of the city. Personnel costs make up over 77 percent of the general fund expenditures.

The City of Fridley is expecting revenues in 2017 to be $69,815,500.

No new positions are proposed in the 2017 general fund budget but step increases for newer employees is estimated to be $105,000. Because 2016 was an election year, 2017 will not include that $50,000 expense.

Additionally, a finance position was eliminated in 2016 resulting in a $56,000 saving for 2017.

