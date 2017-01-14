Police reports from Fridley Dec. 22 – Jan. 4

Theft, burglary

• A theft was reported Dec. 22 on the 5800 block of 2nd Street NE.

• Mail was reported stolen Dec. 23 on the 100 block of Hartman Circle NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 23 on the 5600 block of Main Street NE.

• A Sawzall was reported stolen Dec. 22 on the 6300 block of Pierce Street NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 24 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 24 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• An attempted theft was reported Dec. 24 on the 7400 block of East River Road NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Dec. 24 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A female was cited for theft Dec. 24 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 25 on the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE.

• Two females and two males were reported for shoplifting Dec. 25 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE.

• A gas drive-off was reported Dec. 26 on the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A purse was reported stolen Dec. 27 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Christmas decorations were reported stolen Dec. 27 on the 7800 block of Pearson Way NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 27 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 28 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• Items were reported stolen Dec. 28 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 28 on the 8100 block of University Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 29 on the 200 block of Osborne Road NE.

• Prescription medication was reported Dec. 29 on the 600 block of Osborne Road NE.

• A tire was reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 29 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 29 on the 600 block of Osborne Road NE.

• A burglary was reported Dec. 29 on the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE.

• Tires were reported stolen from two vehicles Dec. 29 on the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE.

• Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping Dec. 30 on the 6000 block of University Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 30 on the 100 block of Christenson Court NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 30 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 31 on the 6500 block of East River Road NE.

• A female was cited for theft Dec. 31 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 31 on the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE.

• A robbery was reported Dec. 31 on the 6200 block of Jupiter Road NE.

• A gas drive-off was reported Jan. 2 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• An attempted theft was reported Jan. 2 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• An attempted aggravated robbery was reported Jan. 2 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 3 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A juvenile male was reported for theft Jan. 3 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 3 on the 100 block of Ventura Avenue NE.

• A wedding band was reported stolen Jan. 3 on the 1200 block of Onondaga Street NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 23 on Osborne Road NE and Highway 65 NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 24 on Rickard Road NE and East River Road NE.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 27 on 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 31 on the 4000 block of East River Road NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 31 on I694 and Matterhorn Drive NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 1 on the 50 block of 1/2 Avenue NE and 4th Street NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 2 on I694 and East River Road NE.

Criminal property damage

• A hit and run was reported Dec. 22 on the 8100 block of University Avenue NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 22 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 24 on the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 25 on the 6400 block of 5th Street NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 28 on the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE.

• Property damage was reported Jan. 1 on the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE.

• Vandalism was reported Jan. 3 on the 7500 block of University Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers