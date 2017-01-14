MNHS announces latest round of legacy small grants

The Minnesota Historical Society announces 36 recipients of 38 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants (up to $10,000 each), totaling $319,726 in 19 counties.

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofit and educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved last month by the MNHS Executive Council.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

Recipients of small grants (up to $10,000) from the October 2016 cycle from the north metro area are listed below.. Each project will preserve and enhance Minnesota’s cultural and historical resources. All grants are competitive and are awarded according to program guidelines and criteria and professional standards.

Ramsey County, Maplewood, City of Maplewood, $10,000

Gladstone Savanna Interpretive Signs: To hire qualified consultants to research and develop interpretive signage on the Gladstone Savanna in Ramsey County.

Ramsey County, St. Paul, Capitol Region Watershed District, $9,150

Capitol Region Watershed District Oral History: To document in 15-20 oral history interviews the history of the Capitol Region Watershed District.

Ramsey County, St. Paul, Macalester College, $10,000

Acquire Microfilm Reader/Scanner: To purchase a microfilm reader/printer to make microfilmed records more accessible to the public.

Ramsey County, St. Paul, Maritime Heritage Minnesota, $8,196

Minnesota Small Craft Project: To conduct a survey of rare Minnesota-produced watercraft to allow for greater public access to these historic resources.

Ramsey County, St. Paul, Minnesota Museum of American Art, $10,000

Digital Conversion of Collection Images: To convert analog slides of collections images to digital, allowing for greater public access to these historic resources.

Ramsey County, St. Paul, Minnesota Territorial Pioneers Inc., $3,581

Collections and Inventory Assessment: To provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Ramsey County, St. Paul, Minnesota Transportation Museum, $9,960

Pullman Porter Exhibit Research: To hire qualified consultants to conduct research for an exhibit on Pullman porters in Minnesota.

Ramsey County, White Bear Lake, White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, $10,000

White Bear Lake Armory HVAC Design Services: To contract with qualified professionals to prepare HVAC design documents that will help preserve the White

Bear Lake Armory.

Ramsey County, White Bear Lake, White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, $1,550

White Bear Township Historical Marker Project: To hire qualified consultants to research and develop interpretive signage on the historic White Bear Town Hall.

Hennepin County, Bloomington, Minnesota Independent Scholars Forum, $9,557

Oral History of the Salvation Army’s Booth Memorial Hospital: To document in nine oral history interviews the history of the Salvation Army’s Booth Memorial Hospital.

Hennepin County, Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University, $1,435

Digitize Student Yearbooks: To digitize the student yearbooks, allowing for greater public access to this historic resource.

Hennepin County, Eden Prairie, City of Eden Prairie, $9,650

Cummins-Phipps-Grill House Plans & Specs for Upstairs Repair Project: To contract with qualified professionals to prepare planning documents that will help preserve the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Hennepin County, Golden Valley, Golden Valley Historical Society, $9,986

Collections Inventory: To provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Hennepin County, Hanover, North Hennepin Pioneer Society, $7,500

National Register Eligibility for the Burschville School: To hire qualified consultants to evaluate the Burschville School in Corcoran for possible inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Phyllis Wheatley Community Center, $9,700

Rise and Fall of Minnesota Ombudsman for Corrections: To document in 10-15 oral history interviews the history of the Minnesota Ombudsman for Corrections.

Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Regents of the University of Minnesota (Institute on Community Integration), $9,960

Publish Evelyn Deno’s Anthology of the 1957 Minnesota Law Requiring Special Education: To hire qualified professionals to publish a book on the history of Minnesota’s law requiring special education.

Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Regents of the University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Press), $10,000

Border Country: The Northwoods Canoe Journals of Howard Greene, 1906-1916: To hire qualified professionals to publish Howard Greene’s journals about the north woods of Minnesota.

Hennepin County, St. Louis Park, Beth El Foundation of Minnesota, $9,940

Beth El Synagogue 1920-Present: Jewish Tradition Enriching Minnesota Life, Phase 2 Exhibit Planning: To hire a qualified consultant to write an exhibit plan on Jewish tradition in Minnesota.

Washington County, Afton, Afton Historical Society and Museum, $4,375

Create Disaster Recovery Plan: To hire a qualified museum consultant to develop a disaster plan for the Afton Historical Society and Museum.

Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two tiers. Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. The next two small grants deadlines are January 13, 2017 and April 14, 2017. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.

For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit legacy.mnhs.org/grants.

Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

The Minnesota Historical Society is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs and book publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories and connects people with history. Visit us at mnhs.org.

The Minnesota Historical Society is supported in part by its Premier Partners: Xcel Energy and Explore Minnesota Tourism.