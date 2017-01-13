Scene & Heard: ‘Patriots Day’ provides lesser-known aspects of ‘Boston Strong’

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

When I first caught wind of a movie about the Boston Marathon bombings, a couple of thoughts crossed my mind. First: “already?” Second: “please don’t let it be anything like ‘World Trade Center.’”

After taking in “Patriots Day,” I had a couple of thoughts about my preliminary thoughts. First: “yes, 3-4 years feels a little rushed for this story to be on the big screen.” Second: “it was actually really good … so it really wasn’t like ‘World Trade Center.’”

In “Patriots Day,” Mark Wahlberg stars as Boston Police Department Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a homicide investigator whose fiery disposition has put him in hot water with his bosses. In an effort to smooth things over, Tommy is temporarily busted down to beat cop. That assignment places him at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

Across town, brothers Tamerlan (Themo Melikidze) and Dzhokhar (Alex Wolff) Tsarnaev are plotting their attack.

In the days following the attack, which left three dead and nearly 300 injured, the Boston PD – under the command of Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman) – teamed up with federal agents – namely FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon) – and the public to find the brothers and bring them to justice.

Interwoven into the story is Tommy’s wife, Carol (Michelle Monaghan), who fate – and Tommy’s faulty knee – had at the finish line at the time of the attacks; Jessica Kensky (Rachel Brosnahan) and Patrick Downes (Christopher O’Shea), a young married (real life) couple that both lost legs in the attack; and MIT Police Officer Sean Collier (Jake Picking), another casualty of the terrorists.

While I still feel it’s a little soon for a movie about the attacks, there were aspects of the aftermath that I had either forgotten or never knew about. I remember Boston being on lock down and I remember David Ortiz’s speech at Fenway Park (which plays a role), but I didn’t remember how drawn out the search was and how brutal and violent the altercation that led to Tamerlan’s death and Dzhokhar’s eventual arrest was.

Director Peter Berg pulled no punches in showing that mayhem and violence, along with the mayhem and violence of the original attack, it’s raw and loud and at times more brutal than I’d expected. Even though you knew the outcome in advance, it was enthralling throughout every intense moment.

And while you’d think action like that would dominate the film, Berg and his co-writers Matt Cook and Joshua Zetumer, managed to take the real people of the tragedy – Cook, DesLauriers, Kensky, Downes and Collier – and weave them in with the composite character played by Wahlberg, to tell a heartbreaking, yet uplifting, story that feels truly authentic.

Much of that authenticity is aided by standout performances by Melikidze, Wolff and Goodman, and superb supporting turns from Melissa Benoist as Tamerlan’s wife, Katherine Russell, and J.K. Simmons as Jeffrey Pugliese, a police sergeant in a Boston suburb that helped bring the search to an end.

“Patriots Day” isn’t reinventing the wheel here – it’s a biopic that’s meant to tug at heartstrings and highlight the power and resolve of the human spirit. And it accomplishes all of those things. It likely won’t win a slew of awards, but it accomplishes its goals and tells a number of stories we either hadn’t yet heard or were glossed over for flashier highlights.

★★★★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.

FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon), Boston Police Department Sgt. Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) and Boston Police Department Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman) comb through the evidence following a bombing at the Boston Marthon in CBS Films’ and Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day.” (Photo by Karen Ballard. Photo courtesy of CBS Films.)