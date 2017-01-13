Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS ANOKA COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Columbia Heights, Anoka County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on January 23, 2017, at approximately 7:00 P.M. at the Columbia Heights City Council Chambers in City Hall, 590 40th Ave NE, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, relating to the order of business as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 1638

BEING AN ORDINANCE REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 1620 IN ITS ENTIRETY, BEING AN ORDINANCE THAT AMENDED CITY CODE OF 2005 RELATING TO ON-SALE BREWER TAPROOM AND OFF-SALE BREWER TAPROOM LICENSES AND REQUIREMENTS WITHIN THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, ENACTED MARCH 23, 2015; AND,

AMENDING SECTIONS OF ARTICLE 5, CHAPTER 5 OF THE CITY CODE RELATING TO LIQUOR AND BEER LICENSING; AND,

AMENDING SECTIONS 9.103, 9.107, 9.110, AND 9.111 OF ARTICLE 1, CHAPTER 9 RELATING TO LAND USE REGULATIONS.

Copies of all the documents relating to the proposed Ordinance No. 1638 are on file and available for public inspection at the office of the Community Development Department in City Hall during regular business hours.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. For questions, please contact Keith Dahl, Economic Development Manager, at (763) 706-3674.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA

/s/ Walter Fehst, City Manager

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

January 13, 2017

641167