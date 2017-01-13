New Brighton names new public safety director

During the Dec. 13 New Brighton City Council meeting, City Manager Dean Lotter announced that Tony Paetznick has officially been promoted to Director of Public Safety. Tony Paetznick (Photo provided by the City of New Brighton)

The reigns were handed over to Paetznick when former Public Safety Director Bob Jacobson retired in June 2016 after a 33-years of service.

“It was a quick decision for Tony to become our acting Director of Public Safety,” said Lotter. “I don’t know anyone better for that position than Tony Paetznick.”

Paetznick began his career with the New Brighton Police Department 25-years ago when he started volunteering as a police explorer and reserve officer until her was hired in 1996.

Since then, he has served as a community service officer, officer, deputy director and interim director. He also currently serves as the New Brighton Deputy Fire Chief.

Additionally, officer Trevor Hamdorf will replace Paetznick as Deputy Director of Public Safety.

Hamdorf has been serving as Acting Deputy Director of Public Safety since the former office holder, Tony Paetznick, was moved into the Acting Director of Public Safety position.

Trevor Hamdorf (Photo provided by the City of New Brighton)

“Knowing Trevor Hamdorfs propensity for administrative tasks and doing things on the fly, he (Paetznick) recognized that we should assign Trevor to an administrative role as a deputy director,” said Lotter.

Hamdorf has worked with the New Brighton Police Department since 2001, with roles as a patrol officer, multi-housing crime liaison, and president of the North Suburban Hazmat response team. Hamdorf has also worked for the city fire department, serving most recently as a deputy fire chief.

In 2016, Hamdorf was honored by fellow employees when her received the Michael J. Walker Spirit Award, an award given annually to a City employee who is nominated by his or her peers for showing a strong work ethic, a commitment to the organization, consistently demonstrating open and honest communication internally and with residents, being passionate about their job, demonstrating accountability and integrity in service delivery and more.

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]