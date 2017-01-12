Roseville Senior Program seeks caregiver support group volunteer

The Roseville Area Senior Program is seeking a volunteer caregiver support group co-facilitator. The group has been a vital part of the seniors program program for more than 20 years. A preferred volunteer would be an individual that has cared for a senior loved one and has some experience dealing with dementia. Other beneficial qualities would include professional experience in social work, counseling or healthcare. Leadership experience in small group settings or in support group settings, is helpful, but not required.



The co-facilitator should be comfortable asking questions and dealing with sensitive conversations. The RASP Caregiver Support Group is a three member team including a back-up support facilitator. The group meets twice monthly on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Fairview Community Center, 1910 County Road B West, Roseville. Training and orientation are available. Criminal background check is conducted.



For further details and scheduling an interview appointment, contact Jaymee, RASP Service Coordinator, at 651-604-3528.