Police reports from Mounds View from Dec. 22-28

• Mounds View •
Theft, burglary
• A gas drive-off was reported on Dec. 22 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• A theft was reported on Dec. 23 on the 5000 block of Bona Rd.
• Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 24 on the 2800 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• A storage locker was reported broken into on Dec. 25 on the 7600 block of Greenfield Ave.
• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Dec. 26 on the 7500 block of Greenfield Ave.
• Motor vehicle theft was reported on Dec. 26 on the 2000 block of Hillview Rd. 3.
• A t-shirt from Gunny Sack was reported stolen on Dec. 27 on the 2300 block of Sherwood Rd.
• Motor vehicle theft was reported on Dec. 27 on the 2100 block of Program Ave.
• Mail theft was reported on Dec. 27 on the 7900 block of Edgewood Dr.
• Mail theft was reported on Dec. 27 on the 2300 block of Laport Dr.
• Mail theft was reported on Dec. 28 on the 7900 block of Greenwood Dr.
• Theft of clothing from a community laundry room was reported on Dec. 27 on the 2600 block of Scotland Ct. 210.
• Theft was reported on Dec. 27 on the 2800 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• Mail theft was reported on Dec. 28 on the 2300 block of Sherwood Rd.
Criminal property damage
• Damage to a vehicle was reported on Dec. 27 on the 2800 block of Mounds View Blvd.
