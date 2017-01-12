Irondale Knights girls go 1-2 in Schwan Cup

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Megan Lyke and Emma Fagerlee each scored goals as Irondale to beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 in their Schwan Cup finale.



The Knights concluded a 2-1 showing at the annual holiday girls hockey tournament with the Wednesday, Dec. 28 victory at the Schwan Super Rink. Lyke got the scoring going for the Knights with a goal in the first period on assists from Mary Hertsel and India Charles. Fagerlee then put the Knights ahead 2-0 in the second period.



Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got the board in the third period, but Knights goalie Zoe Stegora-Peterson made eight of her 25 saves in that period. She had a .962 save percentage to earn her first win in net this winter after losses in her first five outings.



Irondale also killed four penalties in preserving the win, all of which came in the last two periods. The win ended a six-game winless streak going back to Dec. 10.



That stretch included a 4-0 loss to Moose Lake-Willow River to on Monday, Dec. 26 to open the Schwan Cup. Irondale struggled to get shots with eight, and Stegora-Peterson faced 27 shots. She finished with an .852 save percentage after stopping 23 shots.



A rally against Holy Family-Waconia gave Irondale a chance to end the skid on Tuesday, Dec. 27 before the Wildfire scored three goals in the third period. Stegora-Peterson also took the loss in goal with 18 saves and a .783 save percentage.



After the Wildfire jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Abby Bollensen cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal early in the second period. Lyke assisted on the goal.



Irondale surrendered another goal in the period, Bollensen found the net again in the third period. Bollensen’s goal, assisted by Emma Beckman, pulled the Knights within a goal at 3-2.

The Knights then gave up three goals in the final ten minutes and missed opportunities with 11 shots in the period. They also went 0-4 on the power play in a game where they out-shot the Wildfire 32-24.



Irondale (4-10-1) returned to action with North-Tartan on Tuesday, which took place after press deadlines. The Knights will head north this weekend with a couple games in Grand Rapids and Chisholm. It begins with Grand Rapids-Greenway (11-3-1) on Friday at 8 p.m. followed by Hibbing-Chisholm (6-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Irondale boys notch win in Roseau

Tanner Eskro and Jack Moore each scored goals as Irondale began its appearance at the Roseau holiday boys hockey tournament with a 2-1 victory over Park Rapids.



Eskro put in the first score unassisted, and Moore netted a short-handed goal in the Thursday, Dec. 29 win. Kevin Kvaal assisted on the goal.



Max Eilefson stopped 20 shots for the Knights and had a .952 save percentage. He had plenty of support on the other end as the Knights out-shot Park Rapids 43-21.



Irondale than ran into a host Roseau team that cruised 8-1 on Friday, Dec. 30. Eskro scored short handed in the first period to a cut a 2-0 deficit to a goal.



Forty-seven shots by the Rams ultimately buried the Knights though. Eilefson finished with 39 saves.



Irondale then ended the tourney with a 4-1 loss to St. Paul’s (Manitoba) on Saturday, Dec. 31. Ryan Solz had the lone goal late in the game on a power play, assisted by Kvaal and Eskro. Eilefson had 30 saves.



The Knights (2-7) return to action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Champlin Park (6-4) at home.

Contact the Sun Focus sports editors at [email protected]