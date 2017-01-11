Winter parking restrictions in Fridley

From now until April 1 there is no parking on city streets from 2 to 6 a.m., and no parking anytime snow/ice removal is in progress, in Fridley.



Minnesota winters can be long and brutal, even frustrating. Fridley Public Works makes safe, effective and efficient snow removal a top priority. The City of Fridley plows 107 miles of city roads, 80 cul-de-sacs, 18 alleyways and dead-ends, 17 parking lots and about 23 miles of sidewalks and trails.



Fridley does not declare snow emergencies. By keeping the same rules in effect throughout the winter months, it makes it easier for everyone to remember and ensures that we get the roads clear as efficiently as possible.