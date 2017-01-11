Tigers going strong into new year

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Not having a player in double figures usually doesn’t bode well for any girls basketball team.



Fridley (7-2) completed a sweep of hits holiday showcase on Thursday, Dec. 29, despite that fact. The Tigers held off Minneapolis Southwest 40-25 in their second game of the day to go 2-0.

“Southwest played a lot of zone [and] we struggled,” Tigers coach Erik Redepenning said.



Britney Smith and Aunica Anderson led the Tigers with eight points apiece, and Olivia Hawkins added seven. Tyliah Frazier posted six points, and Morgan Teff chipped in five.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Redepenning said.



Fridley jumped out ahead 10-0 and built a 28-10 first half lead against the Lakers. The Tigers then kept the visitors at bay in the final half. A dominant performance on the glass helped the Tigers keep a solid lead throughout with a 45-26 advantage. Patience Williams led the Tigers with 10 rebounds, and Smith had eight.



Williams had a big game a week earlier against North Branch in an 80-65 win with a double double of 20 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four blocks and steals at the Tigers won on Dec. 22.

“She’s playing really well, especially as a ninth grader,” Redepenning said.



Eboni Davis added 16 points for Fridley, and Smith posted 13. Smith also grabbed seven boards as her team controlled the glass 43-29.



Frazier chipped in nine points and dished six assists. Anderson and Jhordyn Chalmers each scored six.



Fridley will play its first game of the new year on Thursday at Blake (2-5) at 7 p.m. The Tigers then return to Tri-Metro Conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at St. Croix Lutheran (6-3) at 7 p.m.

Fridley falls short at Faribault tournament

A pair of close losses sent the Fridley boys basketball team home without a win at the Faribault holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29.



Fridley’s chances against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown ended at the free throw line when the Bucs buried a couple late to secure a 65-64 win over the Tigers. Tezin Sopa and Evan Nelsen tied the game late, 61-61, for the Tigers at the free throw line beforehand in the Wednesday, Dec. 28 loss.



Fridley again came up short in a 77-72 loss against Holy Angels on Thursday, Dec. 29. Tirik Reeves lead the Tigers with 31 points, and Jerome Cunningham added 14. Nelsen chipped in 10.

The tournament losses ended the Tigers’ four-game winning streak. Fridley (5-4) got a chance to bounce back early in the new year with a home game against St. Paul Como Park (2-6), which took place after press deadlines.



A busy week continues Thursday with contest at Breck (1-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Tigers open Tri-Metro Conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against St. Croix Lutheran (4-5) at home at 6 p.m.

Contact the Sun Focus sports editors at [email protected]