Ramsey County lifeguard training

Ramsey County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring lifeguards for the 2017 beach and water park season. Positions are available at Battle Creek Waterworks water park and the county’s five guarded swimming beaches. These positions are full-time throughout the aquatics season, which begins Saturday, June 10.



If not yet certified, Ramsey County is offering four, three-day certification courses this winter for applicants who do not hold a current certification. All lifeguards must be certified prior to employment. Courses run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates:

• January 3-5

• March 17-19

• March 31-April 2

• April 21-23



The course fee is $100. Completion of the course does not guarantee employment with Ramsey County.



To apply, submit an online lifeguard interest form. Forms are available on the Ramsey County website under Parks and Recreation. Recreation staff will then follow up on the next steps. Interest forms should be submitted by April 15.