Man charged with sexual assault at Roseville massage business

A Roseville man has been charged for assaulting a customer at an area massage business.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Marion Guy Anderson with criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly violated a customer while working at Elements Massage in Roseville. Marion Guy Anderson (Ramsey County Attorney’s Office)

According to the police report: Anderson had climbed onto the massage table while massaging the victim and had placed his genitalia on her back. The victim told Anderson that she was uncomfortable and he stopped.

He apologized to the victim afterward and had asked her to “pinky promise,” according to the report.

The report states that the victim spoke to a manager of Elements Massage the day of the incident, and he was apologetic. The victim reported the incident the following day to the Roseville Police Department. Anderson’s employment at Elements Massage has since been terminated.

According to city documents, the Plymouth Police Department had initiated an investigation into Anderson in 2013 when allegations of inappropriate sexual contact were made between Anderson and a female client. The female client had declined to pursue criminal charges. During the course of the investigation, the Plymouth Police Department found that Anderson was practicing without a valid license, as his license had expired in December 2012, and cited him for violating the ordinance. In May 2013, the Plymouth City Council denied the renewal of his massage therapist license.

Upon Anderson’s hire in the city of Roseville, the Roseville City Finance Department had requested a criminal history background check on Anderson. Since the background check did not reveal a conviction that would prohibit him from obtaining a license, the city approved his license request.

If anyone believes they may also be a victim, contact Detective Baker with the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7250.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]