Totino-Grace’s girls basketball team ended 2016 with a four-game winning streak. Wins came over Spring Lake Park, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and ended with a 43-36 win over Columbia Heights Dec. 29. Here, junior forward Maddie Duran fires a shot over the head of two Champlin Park defenders in a December contest. This week, regular season action resumes with a Jan. 6 game against Irondale. Maple Grove and Park Center are on next week’s calendar. (Photo by Brian Flanary – contributing photographer)