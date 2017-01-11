Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts announces the 2017 Reading Series

Those interested in the literary arts are invited to gather at Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, to hear from featured writers Chris Santiago and Faith Sullivan. Faith Sullivan (Submitted photo)

The 2017 Reading Series is presented in partnership with the Anoka County Library and is co-curated by writers Margaret Hasse and Clarence White. This series was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Chris Santiago, born and raised in the Twin Cities and a first-generation Filipino American, teaches at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. His first book, Tula, won the fifth annual Lindquist & Vennum Prize for Poetry from Milkweed Editions and was published in 2016.

Competition judge A. Van Jordan called Santiago’s manuscript, “Tula,” “a hypnotic blend of languages and land.”

Santiago has published poems, short stories, and critical essays in FIELD, Pleiades, the Asian American Literary Review, and elsewhere. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California and has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize. Chris Santiago (Submitted photo)

Santiago said that he is fascinated by the mystique of language. “When I hear someone speak Tagalog, I recognize it immediately but don’t know what they’re saying,” he said in a press release from Milkweed. “This feeling of being outside the language, but having it also be a kind of homeland is where ‘Tula’ began.”

Faith Sullivan is the author of eight novels, including Gardenias, The Cape Ann, What a Woman Must Do, and, most recently, Good Night, Mr. Wodehouse. A “demon gardner, flea marketer, and feeder of birds,” she is also an indefatigable champion of literary culture and her fellow writers, and has visited with hundreds of book clubs. Born and raised in southern Minnesota, she spent 20-some years in New York and Los Angeles, but now lives in Minneapolis with her husband, Dan.

Future scheduled writers for the 2017 reading series include Bao Phi and Elizabeth Weir (Feb. 10), Sun Yung Shin and Michael Kleber-Diggs (March 10), Julie Schumacher and May Lee-Yang (April 14), Patricia Kirkpatrick and May Losure (May 12), and Diego Vazquez Jr. and the NorthWords Writers (June 9).

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts is located at 6666 East River Road in Fridley.

For more information email [email protected] or call 763-574-1850.

