2016 Year in Review: Mounds View and New Brighton

As 2017 is just beginning, the Sun Focus looks back at the year’s most read articles.

Here are the top five 2016 stories of Mounds View and New Brighton from the Sun Focus.

5. Mounds View City Council selects new police chief Police Chief Nate Harder (Photo courtesy of the Mounds View Police Department)

The Mounds View City Council unanimously agreed to appoint Nathan Harder as the new police chief for the city. Previous police chief and 30-year veteran of the force Tom Kinney retired in April.

Harder is a veteran of various police departments across Minnesota and the country including the Alaska State Patrol. He left his position at Breckenridge, Minn. where he served as police chief since 2010.

Harder was one of 21 applicants, and after passing written exams and various interviews, he and candidate Mounds View Deputy Chief Steve Menard remained.

The Police Service Commission, a body appointed by the Mounds View City Council to oversee the Mounds View Police Department’s personnel operations, recommended that the council promote within the ranks and offer the position to Menard. The council disagreed and hired Harder based on eligibility requirements.

Harder, a graduate of Bethel University and the FBI National Academy has a strong tactical background involvement in numerous community outreach programs, even acquiring a AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter to create Breckenridge Veterans Park.

4. Minnesota Supreme Court denies New Brighton’s appeal

In October, the Minnesota Supreme Court denied a desperate last ditch appeal of a Ramsey County District Court Order that forbid the city from holding municipal elections this year because of a violation in state statute.

The dispute began with the council’s decision to switch from odd- to even-year voting in November 2015. The ordinance extended the mayor’s term by a year and reduced the terms of two council members by a year.

Council member Gina Bauman voted against the new ordinance, saying it violated Minnesota law in that the ordinance was 163 days late.

In May, Bauman formally petitioned for a referendum but the city rejected the petition, claiming that Bauman did not follow the requirements to do so.

Council member Bauman and New Brighton resident Susan Erickson then brought the city to court in August to appeal the ordinance.

Ramsey County District Court Judge Lezlie Ott Marek ruled that the city’s election year switch was invalid under state law and ordered the election switch to be stricken from the city’s municipal code which ultimately canceled elections in November.

Judge Marek also ruled that the city’s denial of city council member Bauman’s petition challenging the switch was wrong as she complied with the formal requirements.

In an effort to reverse Judge Marek’s ruling, the City of New Brighton filed an appeal with the Minnesota Supreme Court. Ultimately, the court deemed the appeal baseless and discharged it with a single sentence.

“The City of New Brighton owes the residents an apology and an accounting for the attorneys’ fees expended,” Bauman and Erickson said in a statement. “An apology is unlikely from those who arrogantly disregarded the voters, dismissed the rule of law and put their own political concerns above the good of those who entrusted them with governance.”

The ruling by Chief Judge Edward Cleary is all the validation sought by Bauman and Erickson, and they are pleased to receive it by the state’s highest court.

“We want to thank the citizens for supporting us.” said Bauman. “It is not like we want any self gratification. It is all about doing what is right. People have paid attention and they really do care.”

“We want to thank them for all of their support,” added Erickson.

3. Union Depot makes it easier to bring bikes onboard With this new streamlined service, bike enthusiasts no longer have to go through the hassle of dissembling their bikes and can ride and roll straight into the station. (Photo courtesy of Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority)

In September, the Union Depot celebrated an expansion of new bicycle-travel services, allowing bike enthusiasts to bring their bike onboard without taking them apart.

Passengers can now check their bikes similar to checking luggage. The bikes are then stored on a baggage car equipped with a bike rack.

“It just makes intercity travel for cyclists so much more convenient,” Bike Alliance of MN executive director Dorian Grilley said.

Previously, passengers were allowed the option to ‘box’ their bike. The service was offered in lieu of checking a piece of baggage and required passengers to supply their own box, which is available for purchase at most stations for a fee of $15. The issue was that the bike had to be partially disassembled to fit into the box.

Grilley said the boxing service was “not something for the average bicyclist,” since it required one to dismantle their bike by taking off its pedals and handlebars.

The only other option was to have a folding bike that could be brought onto a luggage car. Since the boxing method was a slightly tedious task, Amtrak wanted to provide an easier and hassle-free method of traveling with a bike.

“As a travel company, we are always looking for ways to respond to the needs of our passengers and provide the services that really amplify the travel experience,” Amtrak’s senior communications professional Kimberly Woods said.

The fee for this feature depends on the route but remains to be $20 or less. Advance reservations are also required since space is limited. Most trains offer six spots per train, though some offer 12 to 15.

Grilley said that it’s great to have more transportation options, especially for those who don’t want to travel by car. “It’s certainly going to promote more bike travel and make things easier for touring bicyclists to urban bicyclists.”

2. Car crash leads to death of two Mounds View High School students Two Mounds View High School students, Bridget Giere and Stephanie Carlson, were killed in a car crash in December. Two large crosses were erected at the accident site where students laid flowers and teddy bears to honor their classmates. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

As one of the most powerful and emotional stories of this year, the tragic death of two Mounds View High School students will be remembered for decades. In December, juniors Bridget Giere and Stephanie Carlson were killed in a car crash at the intersection of Highway 96 and Highway 10. The third passenger, Samantha Redden is expected to make a full recovery.

Ramsey County and school officials provided a safe opportunity for students to place memorials on the accident site on Dec. 5. Mounds View Police temporarily barricaded the area for students to safely take time to honor their classmates.

The somber scene was brightened with flowers and teddy bears as students paid their respects. Gatherers shared a moment of silence to pray and remember the girls.

Students at Irondale High School had shown an incredible amount of support by wearing “Mustang Green” on the Friday after the accident and creating a banner to hang in the school halls.

“It’s difficult to see so many heartbroken people, yet it’s inspiring to witness all the acts of compassion we’re showing each other. This truly is a special school community,” Mounds View High School Principal Jeffery Ridlehoover said.

1. New Brighton brothers build a snow sculpture for a cause

Last January, a trio of New Brighton brothers were recognized by the council for demonstrating great community spirit. Connor, Trevor and Austin Bartz of New Brighton pictured with Octavius the Octopus. (Courtesy of Bartz Snow Sculptures Facebook page)

For five years, Austin, Trevor and Connor Bartz of New Brighton have built giant snow sculptures in their front yard. Always sticking with a sea life theme, the annual winter creations have included a puffer fish, walrus, shark, turtle and an octopus.

Octavius the Snow Octopus was 2016’s project. He was 18 feet tall, 35 feet wide and weighed 30,000 pounds. It took the brothers more than 500 hours to build the sculpture, which is their largest creation to date.

The sculptures have garnered national attention. Earlier this month, a film crew came out to the sculpture, and the brothers appeared live on The Weather Channel.

In 2016, the brothers partnered with the One Day’s Wages organization to raise money for filtration systems in Haiti. Given that the sole, raw asset of the sculptures is snow, the brothers thought it made sense to raise money to provide clean water for those in need.

The brothers received Community Spirit Award proclamations during the Jan. 12 City Council meeting.

“We always pick something that has features that we can put our own twist on,” Connor said. “This year, we wanted to do something that incorporated the kids more.”

Visitors could slide through the octopus’s tentacles, and there is a tentacle that people can walk up in for photos.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]