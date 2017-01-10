Recycle holiday decor

Ramsey County residents can recycle all their holiday greenery, lights, and cords. Holiday string lights and electrical cords can be brought to Ramsey County’s household hazardous waste collection site, 5 Empire Drive, Saint Paul. The site is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Christmas trees, wreaths and greenery can be brought to Ramsey County yard waste collection sites that accept trees and branches, where they will be composted for free. All decorations, lights, tinsel, and tree bags must be removed. Flocked trees and wire wreaths are not accepted and may be placed in the trash.



Ramsey County has seven yard waste collection sites. These sites are open to Ramsey County residents only as a photo ID is required. The sites that accept trees and branches include Frank & Sims, Midway, and White Bear Township. Collection sites are open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sites are closed on New Year’s Day.

More information can be found at ramseycounty.us/yardwaste.



Residents can also contact their trash hauler to see if they will accept trees for disposal or haul it to a compost site. A fee may be charged.