Police reports from Columbia Heights from Dec. 21-28

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• A bag of dirty clothes was reported stolen on Dec. 23 on the 700 block of 45th Ave. NE in Hilltop.

• Four laptop computers were reported stolen on Dec. 23 on the 3900 block of Central Ave. NE..

• A vehicle was reported stolen on Dec. 24 on the 4000 block on Central Ave. NE.

• A laptop was reported stolen on Dec. 25 on the 4200 block of University Ave. NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Dec. 26 on the 900 block of 41st Ave. NE.

• Vehicle parts were reported stolen from a yard on Dec. 27 on the 3700 block of 3rd St. NE.

• A fraud report was reported on Dec. 27 on the 5200 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Six packs of football cards were reported stolen on Dec. 27 on the 4800 block of Central Ave. NE in Hilltop.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on Dec. 28 on the 4700 block of Central Ave. NE in Hilltop.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for DWI on Dec. 21 on the intersection of 46th Ave. NE and Tyler St. NE.

Criminal property damage

• Vandalism of an outside water spigot was reported on Dec. 27 on the 4700 block of University Ave. NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers