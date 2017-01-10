Hylanders finish 2016 strong

Columbia Heights takes 4-game streak into break

Columbia Heights finished the 2016 portion of the boys basketball season on a high note with a four-game winning streak.



The Hylanders capped that run with a dominate showing at the Howard Lake holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29. The beat Dassel-Cokato 84-48 and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 85-55.

“We’ve been playing exceptionally well right now with our [only] two losses coming to [Class] 4A schools, which is Hopkins and Park Center,” Hylanders coach Willie Braziel said.



Hylanders leading scorer Deaundra Roberson posted team highs in both wins including a 25-point performance in the win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Quentin Hardrict added 15 points, and Wendell Matthews posted 14. Christion Kelly had 10 points, and Jarvis Wright chipped in nine points.



Columbia Heights had a big first half with 48 points against the Lakers and did the same a day later against Dassel-Cokato with 51 first-half points on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Roberson scored 18 as the Hylanders cruised over Dassel-Cokato.



Matthews added 16 points, and Hardrict put in 15. Aiman Hussein scored 14, a season high. Kelly chipped in nine.



Columbia Heights’ winning streak began on Dec. 13 with a 71-66 home win over Burnsville. The Hylanders then beat St. Paul Washington 83-63 on Dec. 20.



Winning four in a row improved the Hylanders to 5-2 overall with the Tri-Metro Conference season around the corner. The Hylanders play No. 9 Class AA Brooklyn Center (6-2) at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. to open Tri-Metro play.



Beforehand, the Hylanders have three more non-conference games, including a Tuesday, Jan. 3 game at Richfield that took place after press deadlines. A huge challenge awaits the Hylanders this Thursday at 7 p.m. against No. 8 Class AAA Mahtomedi (7-0). The Zephyrs have their past six games by double digits each time.



“This will be a tough week for us,” Braziel said.



Robbinsdale Cooper (3-2) could also give the Hylanders a tough test on Friday at 7 p.m. in New Hope. The Hawks have a strong offense with 75.2 points per game.

Columbia Heights splits home tourney

Pashia Scott scored a team-high 23 points as Columbia Heights secured a split for its holiday girls basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.



Scott’s 23 and Emily Sheets’ 19 produced enough offensive ammo as the Hylanders downed Minneapolis Washburn 60-36. The Hylanders (3-5) broke open a 30-20 game in the second half with as they held the Millers to 16 points.



Sheets did a ton of damage on the glass with 20 rebounds, and Scott pulled in 13. Destiny Vaughn caused trouble on defense with a team best three steals.



Columbia Heights had strong defense later in the day against Totino-Grace but didn’t have enough offense in a 43-36 loss. Scott led the Hylanders with 13 points, and Sheets had 11.

Division II Concordia-St. Paul recruit Sydney Weierke led the Eagles with 14 points. Brianna Glynn added 12 points.



The Hylanders fell behind 29-22 by halftime and mustered only 14 points in the second half. Winning the battle on the boards didn’t go as well as Sheets lead with seven while the whole team had 20.



Columbia Heights began the new year with a tough road contest at Maranatha Christian Academy in Brooklyn Park on Monday. Sheets scored in the 20s for the second time this season, but the Hylanders could not keep up in a 71-49 loss to the No. 2-ranked Class A Mustangs (4-3).



Columbia Heights returns to action next Monday with a non-conference road contest at Minneapolis Southwest (1-8) at 7 p.m. The Hylanders then open Tri-Metro Conference play at Brooklyn Center (1-5) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

