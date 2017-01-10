Focus Region Calendar of Events

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Coffee with a Cop, 7-8 p.m. at the Turkish American Society, 999 50th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights

Join your friends, neighbors, and local officers at Coffee with a Cop. This is a great opportunity to get to know the members of your local police department, and enjoy a great cup of joe.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Free Dollars into Sense class, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Services Center, 1201 89th Ave, Blaine.

Anoka County presents a free class that will teach how to track expenses, put together a spending plan, goal setting, credit, and where to get additional help and resources. To register, call University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County at 763-755-1280. Register at least three days prior to attend.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Youth Snowmobile Safety Certification Course, 12 p.m. at Ramsey County Fairgrounds, 2020 White Bear Ave., Maplewood.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Water Patrol will be conducting two youth snowmobile online field day courses. This one day classroom and ride performance course is required for those that have completed the online snowmobile safety certification course. The online courses must be completed prior to the course and can be found at snowmobilecourse.com or snowmobile-ed.com.

The second course will be offered on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. Participants only need to attend one of these two courses.

For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/snowmobile. To register, contact Deputy Scott Jorgenson at 651-490-4509. Pre-registration is required.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Muslim-Christian Interfaith Dialogue, 2-4 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Minnesota (Room 208), 1401 Gardena Avenue NE, Fridley.

This dialogue group meets every third Sunday of the month. This month’s discussion will be “The Doctrine of the Trinity.”

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Festival in the Park planning meeting, 7 p.m. at Mounds View City Hall, 2401 County Hwy 10, Mounds View.

The Mounds View Festival Committee needs volunteers to help plan this annual event. Festival in the Park is a Minnesota non-profit organized by volunteers.

For more information, contact Mounds View City Hall at 763-717-4000

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Columbia Heights Athletics Boosters meeting, 7 p.m. at Media Center/Library at Columbia Heights High School, 1400 49th Ave NE, Columbia Heights.

This meeting is open to anyone who has an interest in supporting youth activities in Columbia Heights. Enter the main doors of the High School, the Media Center/Library is down the hallway past the Performing Arts auditorium.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Columbia Heights Farmers Market meeting, 6-8 p.m. at Community Grounds, 560 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

A group of volunteers are looking to establish a local farmers market in Columbia Heights. The group is seeking additional volunteers to assist with financial, legal, business planning, marketing, and all-around help. The group will meet every third Thursday of the month.

Contact Lisa Boatman with questions at [email protected]

Friday, Jan. 20

Using Family Tree Maker and Ancestry.com, 10 a.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Join us for this hands-on class, and learn the basics of this genealogy software and how it can help your research. The instructor is Cathy Weber of North Star Genealogy. This program was paid for with money provided by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Seating is limited. Register online or call Barb at (763) 706-3681.

Saturday, Jan. 21

HeightsNEXT meeting, 11:30-1 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Columbia Heights residents and stakeholders are invited to join this informal meeting to work to create a more welcoming, vibrant, and sustainable community.

Contact Connie Buesgens with questions at 763-788-5072.

Traditional Scandinavian lutefisk and meatball dinner, 12-6 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1555, 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Dinner includes lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatos, gravy, carrots, mashed rutabagas, coleslaw, herring, beet pickles, lefse, julekake, rice pudding, raspberry sauce and cookies. Seating will take place at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Tickets are $18 of 50 cents per year for children up to 10. Tickets can be reserved by calling 651-633-0679.

Info: www.flcch.org.

Winterfest, 12-3 p.m. at the Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street, Fridley.

Join the community in true Minnesotan fashion and celebrate winter at Fridley Winterfest. This free event offers family fun both indoors and out.

Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice skating, sledding, snowball launching, dog sled rides and more at Commons Park. Warm up by the fire and toast marshmallows for s’mores. If the winter chill nips, head indoors to the Fridley Community Center for dancing, crafts, bingo, games and refreshments.

For more information, visit FridleyMN.gov/Winterfest.

Plow Bunyan special storytime, 10:15 a.m. at Northtown Library, 711 County Rd. 10 NE

Blaine.

The Anoka County Highway Department and Anoka County Library have partnered to present special activites and programs in honor of new snow plow, Plow Bunyan. The first literary opportunity for children will begin with this special storytime at Northtown Library, followed by winter related arts and activities.

For more information, visit your local Anoka County Library or the library event calendar.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cross-County skiing lessons, 1-4 p.m. at Irondale High School, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton

Girl Scout Liz Axberg is offering free cross-country skiing lessons as a part of her Gold Award Project.

The class is limited to 3rd grade and up. To sign-up, visit nordicgoldaward.weebly.com.

Monday, Jan. 23

Hands only CPR training, 6 p.m. in the Cedar Room at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View.

The Mounds View Police Department is hosting a hands only CPR training class. Sign up with Officer Kirsten Heineman via phone or email at [email protected] or 763-717-4064 and give your name and phone number.