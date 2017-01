< >

Totino-Grace’s Michael Pettijohn fights for the puck along the boards against Champlin ParkDec. 17. The Eagles are now 4-7, with a holiday win over Luverne Dec. 31. Regular season action continues with week with a Jan. 7 game against Spring Lake Park. Irondale and Coon Rapids are on next week’s schedule, with games Jan. 12 and Jan. 14. (Photo by Brian Flanary – contributing photographer)