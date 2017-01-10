2017 Year in Review: Fridley, Columbia Heights

As we begin a new year, the Sun Focus looks back at 2016’s top five stories to come out of Fridley and Columbia Heights.

1. Green Valley Buffett opens in Fridley

By Sam Lenhart

Sun Focus Newspapers The Green Valley Buffet at 6540 University Ave. NE is replacing the recently closed Old County Buffet in the Fridley Holly Center. (Sun staff photo by Sam Lenhart)

The Green Valley Buffet at 6540 University Ave. NE is inching closer to a grand opening. The restaurant, which is replacing the Old County Buffet in the Fridley Holly Center, will offer traditional and buffet style dining.

Under the same ownership as Basha Wood Grill in Columbia Heights, the 12,000-square-foot restaurant in Fridley seats approximately 265 guests and is expected to feature a wide variety of unique and traditional items, including Mediterranean, American and Chinese dishes. Green Valley also offers Halal cuisine.

“We want to be different from the traditional Chinese buffets,” said Green Valley Buffet manager Ahmed Elsayed.

Asked about the customer experience, Elsayed said, “We are all about being authentic and satisfying our customers. We have many chefs and each chef specializes in their own menu. We want our customers to experience real authentic food.”

The restaurant has a large group spaces that can seat up to 60 people. The room is apart from the larger dinning area and offer a more intimate experience perfect for birthdays, special events or business meetings. There is no fee to reserve the private room.

To read the full story, visit http://tinyurl.com/gweelrb.

2. Fridley Wrestling: Years of hard work starting to show signs of life for Fridley wrestling

By Ryan Schleicher

Sun Focus Newspapers

I am not sure of the last time Fridley High School wrote a thank you letter to Spring Lake Park, but now might be as good of a time as ever. Six years ago the decision was made at Spring Lake Park to let some staff go—one of which was wrestling coach Eric Anderson. As it turns out, that decision might have been the best thing for Anderson and Fridley High School.

In his current tenure at Fridley, Anderson has taken a once, relatively believed afterthought of a wrestling team and has developed it into a legitimate contender.

Anderson admits that when he first arrived to Fridley that there was a decent team, but within a year Anderson was thrust into a complete rebuild of the program as he lost six wrestlers due to graduation during that first year.

Wrestling at Fridley hadn’t really taken off in years past because of the competition it faces to compete for athletes against other winter sports. Basketball, swimming and even hockey to some extent occupied a majority of the male athletes. Wrestling just didn’t have the same kind of pizazz those other activities did.

So quickly Anderson decided that in their home meets there needed to be some environmental changes to give it some appeal. “We really looked at how we can make it a fun experience” Anderson stated. “We decided to incorporate music between matches at our home events to give it a little more flare” he said.

Anderson indicated that the first few years to drum up interest remained a struggle. “There were times where I was going up and down the hallways looking for kids to convince them to come wrestle for us” he said.

Anderson and his staff have begun working really hard with wrestler development. “We pride ourselves on the fact that we will take a wrestler who may not be where they are at when they start, but by the end of the season they have become a solid wrestler and feel as though they’ve achieved something” he said.

To highlight some of their successes this season, Fridley is 8-3 overall, 5-0 in their conference and 4-0 in their section. Anderson believes his team took a huge step in the right direction earlier this season with a second place finish in the Don Meyers Invitational. “There’s just a lot of really strong competition in that tournament and for us to finish where we did means a lot to the growth of the program” said Anderson. Recently Fridley crowned six individual champions en route to a first place finish at the St. Croix Inviational.

To read the full story, visit http://tinyurl.com/j9rld4a.

3. Unity Hospital celebrates 50 years, merger with Mercy

By Sam Lenhart

Sun Focus Newspapers

Unity Hospital celebrated 50 years of providing innovative, state-of-the-art health care to the members of our community during an anniversary celebration on Tuesday, May 10. To recognize and honor the 80,000 plus babies born at Unity prior to the merger, Unity held a tree planting ceremony during the anniversary celebration. Special guests at the tree planting ceremony included the first baby ever born at Unity, Eunice Johnson-Peabody, and the last, Carina Cain.

From left, (l-r) Mike Cain, Shauna Cain, Carina Cain, Helen Strike, Mandy Freese, Marcia Hauck, Dr. Lex Lawson, Eunice Johnson-Peabody, Irene Johnson. (Sun staff photo by Sam Lenhart)

Unity Hospital opened its doors on May 23, 1966, and was a true reflection of the “unity” in “community” for which it was named. Since those early days, Unity has grown with the expanding area to become one of the premier community hospitals in the Twin Cities.

Merger with Mercy Hospital

For more than five decades, Mercy and Unity hospitals, parts of Allina Health, have provided exceptional care to their communities. Coordination of certain services between these two hospitals has achieved improved care, experience and value for patients. As such, Mercy and Unity hospitals will be coordinating more services, embarking on a single hospital-of-care model for the two campuses in Coon Rapids and Fridley.

This “One Hospital, Two Campuses” plan makes a significant investment to strengthen the services Mercy and Unity provide to patients in the North Metro.

In 2015, Unity Hospital successfully merged obstetrics services with Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids in the new advanced care Mother Baby Center on the Coon Rapids campus.

To recognize and honor the 80,000 plus babies born at Unity prior to the merger, Unity held a tree planting ceremony during the anniversary celebration.

Special guests at the tree planting ceremony included the first baby ever born at Unity, Eunice Johnson-Peabody, and the last, Carina Cain.

“Both Mercy and Unity are well-known in the region for providing excellent care and strong services to the communities,” said Sara Criger, senior vice president, north region, Allina Health, and president of Mercy Hospital. “The investments planned for our hospitals will allow us to provide the best care possible for our communities and give us the flexibility to respond to their needs. We are excited to take this next step to continue to evolve as the progressive health care leader in the north metro.”

To read the full story, visit http://tinyurl.com/gwk84nw.

4. Graduating Fridley basketball star excited for next chapter

By Sam Lenhart

Sun Focus Newspapers

Teathloach Pal is a student known for his all around kindness and dedication to the Fridley basketball team. Two traits he is sure to take with him to Sioux Falls this fall.

The 2015-16 Fridley MVP has accepted a full ride basketball scholarship to the Christian liberal arts university in South Dakota.

After receiving multiple offers and visiting schools across the county, committing to Sioux Falls was an easy decision for the 6’8” basketball star.

“I choose Sioux Falls because when I went to visit I really connected with the coaches and the players,” said Pal. “It is also a small campus, which I think will help me connect with the professors better. I feel good about my education there.”

Pal, who plays forward and guard, has been playing basketball for Fridley since 5th grade and was more than instrumental in helping the Tigers punch their ticket to state for the first time in 14 years.

Originally from South Sudan and Ethiopia, Pal’s family moved to the United States in 1994.

“My family originally moved to Texas but decided Minnesota was where we wanted to be,” said Pal. “I was born in Minnesota and lived in Coon Rapids until my father passed away when I was in third grade.” With two older siblings and three younger siblings, Pal’s mother, Sarah Jiech, became a single mother without any support.

It was then that Pal and his family moved to Fridley. Pal went on to attend Hayes Elementary School, Fridley Middle School and finally Fridley High School.

“Through it all, my mom has always kept me focused,” said Pal. “It has always been work first then play. She is my queen and I owe her so much. I know my father would be proud because we stayed on track, Education was really important to my dad.”

At Sioux Falls, Pal plans to study communications and business with a minor in biblical studies.

To read the full story, visit http://tinyurl.com/jottfjw.

5. Columbia Heights celebrates new Splash Pad

By Kassie Petermen

Sun Focus Newspapers The June 1 event at Huset Park included a ribbon cutting for the new splash pad. (Sun Focus staff photo by Kassie Petermann)

Columbia Heights community leaders and residents attended the splash pad grand opening and community picnic on June 1.

The Columbia Heights Police Department hosted its annual community picnic with other city departments and the school district. The event also celebrated the city’s new splash pad at Huset Park, which replaces the wading pool.

The city of Columbia Heights had operated three wading pools — one at Huset Park, one at McKenna Park and one at Ramsdell Park. Federal Law changes in 2010 required substantial modifications to public pools to comply with the provisions of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) rules.

In 2014 the Parks and Recreation Commission began evaluating the splash pad concept and concluded that Huset Park would be the best park for a splash pad because it’s the city’s largest and highest used park. The splash pad project also received City Council support.

In addition to attendance from city departments, the Columbia Heights School District and other community partners, the event featured a Fridley Police K-9 demonstration and food from the Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters and other food trucks.