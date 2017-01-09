Met Council awards $10 million in grants to spur affordable housing

The Metropolitan Council has approved more than $10 million in Livable Communities grants for affordable housing and mixed-use development that connects people with jobs, transit, and other services and destinations.

Grants from the Livable Communities Demonstration Account and Local Housing Incentives Account will help fund, for example, affordable artist lofts in Hastings, redevelopment of Catholic Charities in St. Paul, the first new affordable units built in Bloomington since 2008, and a new sustainable building construction technique for projects in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The projects, combined, are expected to:

– add 730 affordable and 1,042 market-rate homes

– create 92 permanent and 1,855 part-time jobs

– increase the net tax capacity by $1.7 million

– leverage nearly $400 million in private and other public investment.

“These grants are an essential tool that help leverage many millions more in other investments from the public and private sector. Many of these projects face financial hurdles and our Livable Communities funds make the difference,” said Council Chair Adam Duininck.

“Affordable housing is a prime example and a significant need in our region. These grants help to close the gap between what it costs to build housing and what lower-income residents and families can afford. It’s a win-win for communities, employers, and most importantly, for people who need affordable housing choices.”

Grants are awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants are local units of government that participate in the Livable Communities program. Proposed projects must meet criteria that the Council has vetted and approved.

Since the Livable Communities program became law in 1995, the Council has approved grants totaling $315 million to assist projects that have created or retained 41,000 jobs, cleaned up 2,100 acres of polluted property for redevelopment, created or preserved 20,000 affordable housing units, and leveraged billions in additional public and private funds.