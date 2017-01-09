Fridley police investigate robbery, kidnapping

Fridley police are investigating what they believe began as a robbery but ended with kidnapping.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of 6th Street N in Minneapolis at 11:27 p.m. on Dec. 30 to make contact with an adult male and female who reported that they were robbed and kidnapped while walking through a parking lot on the 600 block of University Avenue NE in Fridley.

According to the report, the victims were approached by two black males and forced back into their vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspect then robbed the victims of their personal property and drove them to North Minneapolis before releasing them unharmed in an unfamiliar location. The suspects then fled in the victims’ stolen car.

Police say the victims used a nearby resident’s telephone to call for help. Upon returning to their Fridley residence, the victims realized their home had been burglarized and the keys that had been taken from the victims during the initial robbery were found inside of the apartment. Several items were reported stolen from the apartment.

Physical evidence was recovered from the scene. The victims’ stolen vehicle was later located unoccupied in North Minneapolis. The vehicle will be processed for physical evidence as well.

The Fridley Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Fridley Police Department at 763-572-3629.

