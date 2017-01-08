Bruce Nawrocki sets record for service as elected official

As 2016 came to a close, so did Bruce Nawrocki’s current term on the Columbia Heights City Council. With a total of 46 years, Nawrocki has set a record for service as an elected official. At 85 years old, Nawrocki has spent more than half of his life asking tough questions and keeping the community better informed.

His personal history in Columbia Heights dates back to grade school, when he first moved to the city and lived at 39th and Quincy.

Nawrocki was in the same class as his wife Gerry at Columbia Heights High School. Between their junior and senior year, he took her on their first date to ride the ferris wheel at the Jamboree. As he looks back, Nawrocki recalls hiking up and down 40th Ave. to journey over to his future wife’s parents’ house. Bruce Nawrocki (Photo courtesy of the city of Columbia Heights)

“I grew up on Quincy, just off of 40th, and my wife lived up on Main. I walked 40th often, didn’t have a car in those days. I would just walk up 40th, back and forth, to go see my wife,” he remembered.

They married in 1952, and a few months after, Nawrocki was drafted for military service in the Korean War.

After spending about a year in both Korea and northern Japan, Nawrocki finished his tour of duty and returned to Columbia Heights.

Nawrocki built his first house on the 3800 block of Main Street. This location is what later inspired him to run for office when a blacktop plant went in near his home and began to annoy him.

“At that time, on 39th Avenue, it went out to University,” he said. “Well, the plant went in, smoky as hell, trucks coming up and down Main Street. So that’s when I went to complain to the city and I started going to council meetings.”

This was the beginning of Nawrocki voicing concerns for the good of the people.

“I figured I wanted to make sure that other people knew what the council was doing, had the opportunity to ask questions, speak up, and say if they were for or against issues,” he said.

He was first elected onto the council in 1961, and four years later, he became mayor.

“One of the strong points about me is that I like to ask questions, sometimes for my own information, and also for the people that are listening and watching the council meetings, so they knew what was going on,” Nawrocki said. “It’s a good feeling when you can help somebody, help them get the information, sometimes I’d give them information they didn’t like, but at least I was honest.”

Nawrocki has always been an active member in the community. As a member of the Columbia Heights Lion’s Club, Sister Cities International, Friends of the Library, and more, he tries to attend nearly every event held in the city to make himself available to residents.

“I’m proud of that. It gives me a chance to meet different people, hear what they have to say, and get their ideas, their concerns. I think that’s the important thing, listening to people. Even if you agree or disagree, you can give them your side of the story, or you can find out all the information that you can for them,” Nawrocki said. “It’s important not only for myself, but to give people a chance to hit you with their questions on an informal basis. Sometimes, people don’t like to come to a formal meeting and speak their opinion. so meeting informally through a lot of these groups, it’s just a good way of communicating.”

The city celebrated Nawrocki’s third retirement party on Dec. 12, recognizing his years of service and dedication to the city. And after decades in office, he may not be finished yet, Nawrocki plans to run for the vacant seat on the council.

“I think I’ve had enough experience that it would make me qualified,” Nawrocki laughs. “But if I was chosen, I wouldn’t run for election again.”

Even if this is his last time on the council, Nawrocki is humble and proud of his years of service and the impact that he has made on Columbia Heights.

“I think the community is a little better place than when I started,” he said. “Not because of me, but with my help. I can’t take credit for anything, but I think I can take credit for being a part of it.”

