Fridley students connect with law enforcement for Shop with a Cop

Sixteen excited youngsters from Hayes and Stevenson elementary schools took part in the Fridley Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program at Walmart on Dec. 7. This was the 11th year officers took kids from Fridley Public Schools.

The students were assigned officers with whom they worked on their gift lists. Each child had a budget of $75, donated by Walmart. A thoughtful selection process was evident on the faces of many of the children, as toy, jewelry and shoe aisles were scanned for just the right presents.

Once carts were filled with gifts, it was off to the present-wrapping room in the back, where staff from Fridley Public Schools assisted the shoppers with decorating and labeling their gifts.

At the end of the shopping excursion, the students and their officers grouped together at tables to enjoy a free meal from Subway. The students were then driven home in real squad cars with bags of packages in tow, ready to be shared with their families.