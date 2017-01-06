Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

Trojan Storage of Crystal located at 7220 Central Ave NE Fridley, MN 55432 will conduct sale(s) online at www.storagetreasures.com. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, tools, and/or other household items. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility.

This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. The name of the person(s) whose personal property to be sold is:

Lori Spencer, Major Dillard, Andrea Andrews, Tammy Holmlund, Dawn M. Odegard, Angella Messer, Cindy Murdock, Kiwonna Booth, Leslie Hentges, Audra Armstrong

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

January 6, 13, 2017

637590