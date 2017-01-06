Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

55 COUNTY ROAD B EAST LITTLE CANADA, MN 55117

January 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m

PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Little Canada 08311: 55 County Road B East, Little Canada, MN 55117. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0210- Lopez, Severino

0215- Clemas, Steven

0220- Mcdonough, Nicholas

0237- House, Kyle

0244- Hogan, Justin

0308- Werner, Evelyn

0314- Tetu, Tiffany

0325- Mcmahon, Anne

0364- Jesinoski, Anna

0411- Parrott, Chavonne

0432- Pearson, Hailey

0443- Kilgore, Allen

0452- Ward, Robert

0453- Stapleton-Felix, Andre

0528- Rhoades, Robert

0536- Suleman, Ismail

0568- Mcewen, Marjorie

0573- Haywood, Eugene

0586- Whitfield, Dackary

0615- Phillips, James

0618- Aviands

0632- Evegan, Felisia

0651- Martinez, Mary Rose

0705- Praska, Valerie

0733- Bell, Turonda

0818- Ransom, Lavenna

0836- Shamrokh, Shereen

1024- Brown-Nelson, Jenny

1114- Vickerman, David

2116- Ford, Devashae

2120- Rangel, Arturo

2302- Femrite, Tim

2332- Wheat, Tanous

2431- Taylor, Marc

3011- Mccarver, Sharell

3056- Jordan, Kindra

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

January 6, 13, 2017

638738