Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
55 COUNTY ROAD B EAST LITTLE CANADA, MN 55117
January 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m
PS Orangeco, Inc and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc will conduct sale(s) at Public Storage located at Little Canada 08311: 55 County Road B East, Little Canada, MN 55117. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0210- Lopez, Severino
0215- Clemas, Steven
0220- Mcdonough, Nicholas
0237- House, Kyle
0244- Hogan, Justin
0308- Werner, Evelyn
0314- Tetu, Tiffany
0325- Mcmahon, Anne
0364- Jesinoski, Anna
0411- Parrott, Chavonne
0432- Pearson, Hailey
0443- Kilgore, Allen
0452- Ward, Robert
0453- Stapleton-Felix, Andre
0528- Rhoades, Robert
0536- Suleman, Ismail
0568- Mcewen, Marjorie
0573- Haywood, Eugene
0586- Whitfield, Dackary
0615- Phillips, James
0618- Aviands
0632- Evegan, Felisia
0651- Martinez, Mary Rose
0705- Praska, Valerie
0733- Bell, Turonda
0818- Ransom, Lavenna
0836- Shamrokh, Shereen
1024- Brown-Nelson, Jenny
1114- Vickerman, David
2116- Ford, Devashae
2120- Rangel, Arturo
2302- Femrite, Tim
2332- Wheat, Tanous
2431- Taylor, Marc
3011- Mccarver, Sharell
3056- Jordan, Kindra
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
January 6, 13, 2017
638738