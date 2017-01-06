Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
1441 HUNTING VALLEY RD., ST. PAUL, MN 55108-1500
January 26, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25874: 1441 Hunting Valley Rd., St. Paul, MN 55108-1500. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0020- Radaich, Emil
0021- Schmidt, Paul
0042- Tyson, James
0090- Hersi, Basra
0136- Ransom, Tivon
1133- Ramos, Luciano
1202- Moreno, Jeffery
1248- Kouri, Peggy
1301- Bros Builders LLC
1305- Pudil, Alexander
1317- Newell, Robert
1320- Vang, Dang
1323- Goodman, Steven
1341- Stover, Emily
1412- Tuthill, Libbie
2143- Postol, Celia
2146- Poehls, William
2150- Jones, Brittni
2196- Miles, Anitra
2242- Yant, Melissa
2247- Gerst, Rosella
2267- Pochardt, Morris
2269- Chatham, Della
2288- White, Cassandra
2321- Washington, Dorthory
2324- Thorn, Nancy
2340- Soulier, Delores
2351- Malone, Trila
2357- Thao, Houachee
2361- Swims, Timothy
2380- Duncan, Solomon
2438- Kemp, Trina
2539- Adigwe, Ifechide
2550- Speller, Alexander
2617- Smithson, Tashema
2624- Vannelli, Gary
2685- James, Abraham
2742- Smith, Miniford
2749- Williams, Jamie
2754- Taylor-Sharp, Keith
2762- Taylor-Sharp, Keith
2789- Hamilton, David
2812- Smith, Deandre
2845- Graves, Jovonna
2851- Alexander, Jack
3006- Wallace, Molly
3019- Connors, Ashley
3354- Johnson, Willie
Published in the
Mounds View/New Brtn Sun Focus
January 6, 13, 2017
638730