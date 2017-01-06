Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

1441 HUNTING VALLEY RD., ST. PAUL, MN 55108-1500

January 26, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25874: 1441 Hunting Valley Rd., St. Paul, MN 55108-1500. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0020- Radaich, Emil

0021- Schmidt, Paul

0042- Tyson, James

0090- Hersi, Basra

0136- Ransom, Tivon

1133- Ramos, Luciano

1202- Moreno, Jeffery

1248- Kouri, Peggy

1301- Bros Builders LLC

1305- Pudil, Alexander

1317- Newell, Robert

1320- Vang, Dang

1323- Goodman, Steven

1341- Stover, Emily

1412- Tuthill, Libbie

2143- Postol, Celia

2146- Poehls, William

2150- Jones, Brittni

2196- Miles, Anitra

2242- Yant, Melissa

2247- Gerst, Rosella

2267- Pochardt, Morris

2269- Chatham, Della

2288- White, Cassandra

2321- Washington, Dorthory

2324- Thorn, Nancy

2340- Soulier, Delores

2351- Malone, Trila

2357- Thao, Houachee

2361- Swims, Timothy

2380- Duncan, Solomon

2438- Kemp, Trina

2539- Adigwe, Ifechide

2550- Speller, Alexander

2617- Smithson, Tashema

2624- Vannelli, Gary

2685- James, Abraham

2742- Smith, Miniford

2749- Williams, Jamie

2754- Taylor-Sharp, Keith

2762- Taylor-Sharp, Keith

2789- Hamilton, David

2812- Smith, Deandre

2845- Graves, Jovonna

2851- Alexander, Jack

3006- Wallace, Molly

3019- Connors, Ashley

3354- Johnson, Willie

Published in the

Mounds View/New Brtn Sun Focus

January 6, 13, 2017

638730