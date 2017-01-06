Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
2516 WABASH AVE.,
ST. PAUL, MN 55114-1021
January 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25558: 2516 Wabash Ave., St. Paul, MN 55114-1021. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1112- Richardson, Latanya
1508- Espinoza, Mariano
1615- Lopshire, Roy
2108- Pudil, Doreen
2304- Omyongo, Odur
2308- Neeland, Marilyn
2405- Haynes, Arthur
2409- Kelly, Cheryl
3030- Jackson, Carmen
3204- Homich, Lisa
3212- Coombs, Etoya
3225- Barringer, Eugene A
3303- Oday, Susan
3427- Steadman, Lillian
3428- Evans, Darlene
5109- Allen, Robert
5110- Allen, Robert
5124- Washington, Tori
5131- Thomas, Jeremiah
6212- Ward, Jason
6221- Pope, Surina
6301- Schultz, Jesse
6316- Young, Kalli
6401- Smith, Felicia
7115- Ballard, Erica
7123- Williams, Ashleigh
7126- Phillips, Richard
7149- White, Tor
7151- Peterson, David
7403- Topp, Jessica
7419- Lofton, Valisa
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
January 6, 13, 2017
638721