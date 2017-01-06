Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

2516 WABASH AVE.,

ST. PAUL, MN 55114-1021

January 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25558: 2516 Wabash Ave., St. Paul, MN 55114-1021. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1112- Richardson, Latanya

1508- Espinoza, Mariano

1615- Lopshire, Roy

2108- Pudil, Doreen

2304- Omyongo, Odur

2308- Neeland, Marilyn

2405- Haynes, Arthur

2409- Kelly, Cheryl

3030- Jackson, Carmen

3204- Homich, Lisa

3212- Coombs, Etoya

3225- Barringer, Eugene A

3303- Oday, Susan

3427- Steadman, Lillian

3428- Evans, Darlene

5109- Allen, Robert

5110- Allen, Robert

5124- Washington, Tori

5131- Thomas, Jeremiah

6212- Ward, Jason

6221- Pope, Surina

6301- Schultz, Jesse

6316- Young, Kalli

6401- Smith, Felicia

7115- Ballard, Erica

7123- Williams, Ashleigh

7126- Phillips, Richard

7149- White, Tor

7151- Peterson, David

7403- Topp, Jessica

7419- Lofton, Valisa

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

January 6, 13, 2017

638721