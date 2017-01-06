Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
246 EATON STREET,
ST. PAUL, MN 55107-1603
January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25557: 246 Eaton Street, St. Paul, MN 55107-1603. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
106- Solis, Patrick
108- Rybold, Heather
110- Jackson, Tabitha
117- Hunter, Bruce
216- Holmes, Felicia
222- Albert, Dayzsha
223- Davis, Danille
243- Rea, Jason
256- Jennings, Carl
266- Kunert, Joseph
272- Floyd, Andre
273- Yang, Mai
3001- Williams, Laketta
3022- Hull, Josefina
3034- Ramirez-Lara, Jose
3039- Tombo, Teresa
3041- Bridges, Anthony
3062- Johnson, Heiress
3066- Williams, Temika
308- Axtell, Paula
314- Grufman, Larry
323- Cook, Joe
325- Lopez, Jessica
327- Kerr, Dorcas
330- Flemino, Celena
350- Letexier, Joe
358- Haskins, korissa
373- Ramos, Karlia
402- Bradley, Michelle
4027- Paulson, Dale
4032- Weinberg, Caleb
4035- Pearson, Demone
4042- Armstrong, Antrelnetta
4043- Sorenson, Justice
4044- Treadwell, Tracie
421- Gehres, James
437- Carlson, Dean
438- Alanko, Metha
443- Evenson, Sara
456- Arends, Barbara Arends
459- Littleton, Ed
461- Strong Jr, Keith
462- Mcgraw, Margaret
483- Jamison, Raymond
496- Valliant, Matthew
512- Peltier, Tony
516- Cooper, Marshall
524- Brown, Desonte
528- Jeffers, Erica
530- Speed, Latisha
533- Pearson, Marion
537- Davis, Lacreisha
548- Kunert, Sandra
601- Holley, Monica
604- Barnard, Jason
619- Solis, Patrick
624- Gonzalez, Linda
628- Willis, Sandra
629- Lor, John
631- Patraw, Haley
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
January 6, 13, 2017
638710