Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

246 EATON STREET,

ST. PAUL, MN 55107-1603

January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at St. Paul 25557: 246 Eaton Street, St. Paul, MN 55107-1603. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

106- Solis, Patrick

108- Rybold, Heather

110- Jackson, Tabitha

117- Hunter, Bruce

216- Holmes, Felicia

222- Albert, Dayzsha

223- Davis, Danille

243- Rea, Jason

256- Jennings, Carl

266- Kunert, Joseph

272- Floyd, Andre

273- Yang, Mai

3001- Williams, Laketta

3022- Hull, Josefina

3034- Ramirez-Lara, Jose

3039- Tombo, Teresa

3041- Bridges, Anthony

3062- Johnson, Heiress

3066- Williams, Temika

308- Axtell, Paula

314- Grufman, Larry

323- Cook, Joe

325- Lopez, Jessica

327- Kerr, Dorcas

330- Flemino, Celena

350- Letexier, Joe

358- Haskins, korissa

373- Ramos, Karlia

402- Bradley, Michelle

4027- Paulson, Dale

4032- Weinberg, Caleb

4035- Pearson, Demone

4042- Armstrong, Antrelnetta

4043- Sorenson, Justice

4044- Treadwell, Tracie

421- Gehres, James

437- Carlson, Dean

438- Alanko, Metha

443- Evenson, Sara

456- Arends, Barbara Arends

459- Littleton, Ed

461- Strong Jr, Keith

462- Mcgraw, Margaret

483- Jamison, Raymond

496- Valliant, Matthew

512- Peltier, Tony

516- Cooper, Marshall

524- Brown, Desonte

528- Jeffers, Erica

530- Speed, Latisha

533- Pearson, Marion

537- Davis, Lacreisha

548- Kunert, Sandra

601- Holley, Monica

604- Barnard, Jason

619- Solis, Patrick

624- Gonzalez, Linda

628- Willis, Sandra

629- Lor, John

631- Patraw, Haley

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

January 6, 13, 2017

638710