Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013
January 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Fridley 25871: 5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1013- Tinnel, Dominic
1104- Woods, Folunda
1212- Newton, Kelly
1704- Younge, Sabrina
2005- Thomas, Victor
2008- Roholt, Les
2009- Roholt, Les
2010- Holman, Kevin
2016- Gilbert, Toi
3110- Hubbell, Amanda
3124- Johnson, Jamie
3138- Catchings, Sharita
3238- Bessman, Michael
3302- Mcneal, Geisha
3332- Sullivan, Mary
3415- Petersen, Leah
3422- Copeskey, Clara
3423- Engberg, Sara
4116- Schloesser, Kathryn
4203- Covington, Duane
4205- Felty, Benjamin
4212- Chavez, Karena
4225- Brunnette, Matt
4305- Burks, Victoria
4308- Trass, Denise
4403- Russell, Passion
4410- Boss Flooring LLC
5203- Auginash, Jeremy
5206- Dahl, Gary
5219- Martinez-Grajales, Usiel
5221- Hawkins, Jonneishia
5222- Foster, Karla
5305- Mcpike, Sharita
5319- Gacek, Jeffery
5323- Columbus, April
5333- Gralish, Michelle
5336- Lahue, Spencer
5340- Grimms, Richard
5341- Farmer, Kimberly
5420- Beauchamp, Tracy
5511- Vang, Gao
5614- Schwendeman, James
5616- Jackson, Barbara
5621- Emond, joseph
6104- Spading, Jillene
6120- Williams, Christine
6130- Smithrud, Leroy
6224- Town, Ben
6310- Matthews, Robert
6322- Contreras, Joseph
6326- Torres, Pedro
6343- Xiong, Lu
6346- Craig, James
6427- Dean, Jean
6429- Thompson, Kayla
6430- Olson, Jessica
7140- Mack, Thomas
7215- Ellis, Kirk
7223- Sikes, George
7228- Simmons, Cedrick
7304- Betts, Givonne
7308- Herdina, Deb
7425- Morse, James
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
January 6, 13, 2017
635728