Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013

January 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Fridley 25871: 5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1013- Tinnel, Dominic

1104- Woods, Folunda

1212- Newton, Kelly

1704- Younge, Sabrina

2005- Thomas, Victor

2008- Roholt, Les

2009- Roholt, Les

2010- Holman, Kevin

2016- Gilbert, Toi

3110- Hubbell, Amanda

3124- Johnson, Jamie

3138- Catchings, Sharita

3238- Bessman, Michael

3302- Mcneal, Geisha

3332- Sullivan, Mary

3415- Petersen, Leah

3422- Copeskey, Clara

3423- Engberg, Sara

4116- Schloesser, Kathryn

4203- Covington, Duane

4205- Felty, Benjamin

4212- Chavez, Karena

4225- Brunnette, Matt

4305- Burks, Victoria

4308- Trass, Denise

4403- Russell, Passion

4410- Boss Flooring LLC

5203- Auginash, Jeremy

5206- Dahl, Gary

5219- Martinez-Grajales, Usiel

5221- Hawkins, Jonneishia

5222- Foster, Karla

5305- Mcpike, Sharita

5319- Gacek, Jeffery

5323- Columbus, April

5333- Gralish, Michelle

5336- Lahue, Spencer

5340- Grimms, Richard

5341- Farmer, Kimberly

5420- Beauchamp, Tracy

5511- Vang, Gao

5614- Schwendeman, James

5616- Jackson, Barbara

5621- Emond, joseph

6104- Spading, Jillene

6120- Williams, Christine

6130- Smithrud, Leroy

6224- Town, Ben

6310- Matthews, Robert

6322- Contreras, Joseph

6326- Torres, Pedro

6343- Xiong, Lu

6346- Craig, James

6427- Dean, Jean

6429- Thompson, Kayla

6430- Olson, Jessica

7140- Mack, Thomas

7215- Ellis, Kirk

7223- Sikes, George

7228- Simmons, Cedrick

7304- Betts, Givonne

7308- Herdina, Deb

7425- Morse, James

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

January 6, 13, 2017

635728