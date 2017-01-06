Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846

January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Spring Lake Park 25555: 7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

B010- Dorow, Ellen

B015- Hanson, Loren

B023- Clemons, Brian

B025- Tils, Cassandra

C001- Wheale, Michael

C023- Davis, Gordon

C026- Wiysel, Sarah

C060- Mcconnell, Emmanuel

D012- Bernhardt, Gary

D017- Rodero, Augustine

D028- Riveness, Jerrett

E005- Onsongo, George

E039- Pruitt, Kiana

E044- Kirkup, Jeff

E046- Foss, Arabella

E048- Green, Candice

E062- Brenden, Joanne

F002- Westphal, Justin

F012- Ellis, Parris

F022- Enninga, Duane

F026- Calaway, Thadeus

F070- Sumrow, Steven

G003- Hinderschied, John

G014- Averette, Sara

G028- Mullen, Antonio

G036- Parkin, Susan

G051- Weeber, Samantha

G055- Beugen, Candice

G063- Davis, Annikki

H020- Jernell, Missy

H058- Jensen, Brandon

H074- Gold, Thomas

H078- Fierst, Linda

H087- Holmgren, Laura

H097- Leonard, Kenneth

H106- Knight, Shannon

J056- Simonson, John

K013- Ostwald, Mark

K024- Ashamu, Thompson

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

January 6, 13, 2017

635716