Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846
January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Spring Lake Park 25555: 7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
B010- Dorow, Ellen
B015- Hanson, Loren
B023- Clemons, Brian
B025- Tils, Cassandra
C001- Wheale, Michael
C023- Davis, Gordon
C026- Wiysel, Sarah
C060- Mcconnell, Emmanuel
D012- Bernhardt, Gary
D017- Rodero, Augustine
D028- Riveness, Jerrett
E005- Onsongo, George
E039- Pruitt, Kiana
E044- Kirkup, Jeff
E046- Foss, Arabella
E048- Green, Candice
E062- Brenden, Joanne
F002- Westphal, Justin
F012- Ellis, Parris
F022- Enninga, Duane
F026- Calaway, Thadeus
F070- Sumrow, Steven
G003- Hinderschied, John
G014- Averette, Sara
G028- Mullen, Antonio
G036- Parkin, Susan
G051- Weeber, Samantha
G055- Beugen, Candice
G063- Davis, Annikki
H020- Jernell, Missy
H058- Jensen, Brandon
H074- Gold, Thomas
H078- Fierst, Linda
H087- Holmgren, Laura
H097- Leonard, Kenneth
H106- Knight, Shannon
J056- Simonson, John
K013- Ostwald, Mark
K024- Ashamu, Thompson
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
January 6, 13, 2017
635716