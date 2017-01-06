Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FRIDLEY PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that there will be a public hearing of the Fridley Planning Commission at the Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Avenue N.E. on January 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

The public hearing of the Fridley City Council meeting will be on January 23, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Avenue N.E.

For the purpose of:

Consideration of a Special Use Permit, SP #17-01, by Kinghorn Company, to allow the construction of a front entry addition to the existing church building, which is located in a R-3, Multi-Family Zoning District, legally described as All that part of Outlot 1, Holiday Hills, lying westerly of the following described line: Commencing at a point of the North line of said Outlot 1, said point being 290 feet East of the Northwest corner of said East; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 410 feet; thence S 13 degrees 42 feet 15 inches West, a distance of 162.63 feet; thence South 45 degrees 22 feet and 56 inches West to the centerline of Rice Creek and there terminating, according to the duly recorded plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Anoka County, Minnesota. Except that part taken for Highway. Subject to easements of record, if any, generally located at 6875 University Avenue.

Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity at the above stated time and place. Any questions related to this item may be referred to Stacy Stromberg, Planner, at 763-572-3595.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Roberta Collins at 763-572-3500 no later than January 11, 2017, for the Planning Commission and for the City Council January 17, 2017. The TDD number is 763-572-3534.

