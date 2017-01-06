Fridley, Spring Lake Park, Blaine grant petition for Hospital District dissolution

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The North Suburban Hospital District can move forward with the dissolution process after multiple municipalities voted to approve the district’s petition to dissolve.

The Hospital District, which owns the Unity Hospital facility, operated by Allina Health, and the land on which it sits in Fridley, is comprised of five member cities – Blaine, Fridley, Hilltop, Mounds View and Spring Lake Park.

During the Dec. 27 meeting, the Fridley City Council approved the petition for Dissolution on a 4-1 vote. Prior to Fridley, Spring Lake Park and Blaine also approved the petition.

“Economically it seems to make sense to me that they would combine services into one hospital,” said Fridley Mayor Scott Lund. “Collectively together they are a combined full service hospital even though each physical facility might not do everything. Still a little disconcerting I think for some of the residents. The unknown is always a little uncertain.”

The district was created in the 1960s to construct and operate Unity Hospital, 550 Osborne Road, Fridley. The facility opened in 1966.

Millions have been collected in taxes to support the hospital over the years. In recent years, the board has levied approximately $1.6 million annually, according to Hospital District General Counsel Scott Lepak.

Funds have been spent at Unity Hospital using a two-standard approach: Projects had to serve a public purpose, benefitting member cities, and Allina had to prove that a project would not occur if not for taxpayer funds.

“That standard has gotten harder and harder to meet,” according to Lepak.

Since 2014, Allina has had the option to purchase Unity for $1 and intends to do so in the near future.

With Allina assuming ownership of the building and moving to a “one hospital, two campus” model, it will become nearly impossible to justify the use of taxpayer dollars, Lepak said.

The board approved a 2017 property tax levy of zero dollars and unanimously voted to begin the dissolution process Sept. 14.

“With the beautiful campus and updated facility at Unity, the board can confidently say after 50 years, mission accomplished,” Board Chairperson Gerald Maeckelbergh said at the time.

To follow through with dissolution, law requires the Hospital District Board to obtain a petition from one of its member cities.

Lepak, on behalf of the board, is appearing before all five city councils seeking a petition, and he has already secured three.

The Blaine City Council was the first to approve a petition on a 5-1 vote.

Council Members Dave Clark and Dick Swanson voted to delay the vote until January to have more time to discuss the issue with the four other member cities, but Mayor Tom Ryan and Council Members Russ Herbst, Wes Hovland and Jason King felt the board was no longer necessary.

A vote to delay failed, and all but Swanson then voted “yes” to approve the petition.

Before the vote was taken, several Unity Hospital employees and newly-elected Hospital Board members voiced concerns about changes at Unity Hospital, including a ramping up of mental health care services and loss of other care areas to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

“The Hospital Board is a funding mechanism, not an operational mechanism,” Lepak said, noting that Allina holds all control in operational decisions.

Swanson was fundamentally opposed to voting on the petition without first consulting other member cities since only one petition is needed to move down the road of dissolution.

Clark asked what the urgency was in securing a petition, and Lepak’s reply was that the board has been discussing dissolution for nearly a year.

“If the Hospital District Board continues to exist, it’s going to continue to exist by holding meetings and doing nothing,” Lepak said.

“I’ve been on this council 18 years, and this is (the) first time we’ve ever talked about the Hospital Board in that entire period,” Clark said. “From my point of view, this is coming out of the blue.”

King and others were adamant the Hospital District be allowed to continue with the dissolution process.

“I don’t represent the other cities,” King said. “I represent Blaine on this. You have a taxing authority that wishes not to collect tax anymore, and I’m all for dissolving that.”

Distribution of funds

Once the Hospital District sells off properties it owns, funds will be distributed back to member cities. But how funds will be distributed has yet to be determined.

Lepak is asking cities for input as he collects petitions.

Fridley and Blaine suggested money be distributed back to communities based on current taxable market value.

“That seems to be a fair representation of the number of people contributing,” said Fridley City Manager Wally Wysopal. “The money comes from taxable market value.”

But members of the Spring Lake Park City Council were opposed to that solution.

Spring Lake Park would see the most funds if money was split evenly between the five cities.

“I don’t want to sound as greedy as Allina,” Spring Lake Park Mayor Cindy Hansen said, setting aside splitting the money evenly in favor of using the 1960 population in calculations to distribute funds.

Considering the population when the Hospital District was created is a fair solution, she said.

City Administrator Dan Buchholtz pointed out that Fridley, Hilltop, Mounds View and Spring Lake Park were all much more developed than Blaine for much of the Hospital District’s 50 years. Residents in these communities have paid more in taxes over the years and deserve to see that money return to them. Blaine has grown quickly.

Buchholtz’s rough calculations would see Spring Lake Park see a 4 percent share if today’s taxable market value was used in calculations. The city has a large amount of tax exempt properties, he said.

The share would increase to nearly 10 percent if the 1960 population was the measure the Hospital District Board used to redistribute money.

Initially, Council Member Bob Nelson was inclined to vote no on the petition, but he joined fellow council members in voting to approve the petition with an additional motion to work with other cities to send a list of concerns to Allina.

“My outrage is more with Allina and what they’re doing,” he said. “I’m just frustrated and quite frankly mad as hell.”

Lepak will continue visiting member cities with stops in Hilltop and Mounds View upcoming.

He was unable to provide a timeline of the dissolution process as much will hinge on when properties sell. Lepak was also unable to provide an estimate of how much money would be redistributed to cities as that is also contingent on property sales.

Legal action

The Hospital District was recently embroiled in a lawsuit brought by five residents: Kenneth Christiansen, a Fridley resident being treated for prostate cancer at Unity Hospital; Karen Evans, Fridley resident; Corbin Mattila, a Spring Lake Park resident, Unity employee and candidate for the North Suburban Hospital District Board in the November election; Mary Nelson, Blaine resident and retired Unity employee; and Cheryl Schrader, Mounds View resident.

The plaintiff’s motion for a temporary injunction was denied by Anoka County District Court Judge Thomas Fitzpatrick Dec. 5, and the case was dismissed.

Attorney Mike Hatch, representing the five residents, said during proceedings Oct. 31 that he did not expect a temporary injunction preventing the district from moving forward with dissolution because the district had not yet voted to dissolve, which Hatch initially understood occurred in September.

Hatch said the hearing was an opportunity to fire a “warning shot” at the Hospital District Board to remind members that they must “conduct (themselves) as a government unit that’s representing the people, not just Allina.”

Election results

A week after the hearing, two new Hospital District Board members were elected and one incumbent was re-elected.

Linda Hamilton, of Spring Lake Park, captured the at-large seat, and Bridget Lundquist won the Mounds View race. Both campaigned under the “Save Our Hospital” banner and publicly voiced opposition to dissolution.

Carol Anderson retained the Spring Lake Park seat, defeating Save Our Hospitals candidate Mattila, a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Hospital District.

Anderson was one of the six Hospital District Board members who unanimously voted to begin the process of dissolution.

Sam Lenhart and Eric Hagen contributed to this report.