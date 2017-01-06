City – City of Fridley

A resolution adopting a budget for the year 2017 and a revised budget for the year 2016

WHEREAS, The City Manager and Finance Director have presented to the City Council a proposed 2017 Budget and a Revised 2016 Budget as stipulated by Chapter 7, Section 7.04 of the City Charter, and

WHEREAS, The City Council has held a public meeting and has concluded the budget as prepared is appropriate;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Fridley that the 2017 Budget and the 2016 Revised Budget are hereby approved and adopted with the official copy being on file with the City Clerk.

PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FRIDLEY THIS 27th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2016.

ATTEST:

/s/ DEBRA A. SKOGEN – CITY CLERK

/s/ SCOTT J. LUND – MAYOR

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

January 6, 2017

638694

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/01/638694-1.pdf