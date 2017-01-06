City – City of Fridley

A resolution adopting a budget for the year 2017 and a revised budget for the year 2016
WHEREAS, The City Manager and Finance Director have presented to the City Council a proposed 2017 Budget and a Revised 2016 Budget as stipulated by Chapter 7, Section 7.04 of the City Charter, and
WHEREAS, The City Council has held a public meeting and has concluded the budget as prepared is appropriate;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Fridley that the 2017 Budget and the 2016 Revised Budget are hereby approved and adopted with the official copy being on file with the City Clerk.
PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FRIDLEY THIS 27th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2016.
ATTEST:
/s/ DEBRA A. SKOGEN – CITY CLERK
/s/ SCOTT J. LUND – MAYOR
Published in the
Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus
January 6, 2017
