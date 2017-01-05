Police reports from Mounds View from Dec. 16-21

• Mounds View •
Theft, burglary
• Theft of mail was reported on Dec. 17 on the 5100 block of Red Oak Drive.
• Jewelry worth an estimated $10,000 was reported stolen on Dec. 17 on the 8400 block of Spring Lake Rd.
• Fraudulent charges were reported on Dec. 19 on the 8400 block of Eastwood Rd.
• A credit card was reported stolen on Dec. 21 on the 5600 block of Quincy St.
Driving under the influence
• A male driver was arrested for DWI on Dec. 16 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and County Road H.
Criminal property damage
• A vehicle was reported to be covered with chocolate sauce and flour overnight on Dec. 16 on the 7300 block of Pleasant View Drive.
— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers