Phase one of County Road H – I-35W interchange complete

Ramsey County has announced that the road reconstruction for the County Road H interchange at Interstate 35W has completed its first phase of its major infrastructure improvement. These new additions include the first installed roundabouts on a Ramsey County roadway, which are located at each ramp terminal on either side of I-35W.

These two roundabouts provide improved access, keep traffic moving and decrease the chances of severe accidents at intersections.

For residents who are unsure of how to navigate a roundabout, the Minnesota Department of Transportation lays out guidelines on its website.

Drivers are advised to slow down when approaching a roundabout, yield to drivers and merge into traffic flow when it is safe. Never stop or pass in a roundabout, and if an emergency vehicle approaches, first exit the roundabout then pull over. Drivers are also reminded that it is the law to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Pedestrians must always stay on the designated walkways and only cross at crosswalks. Never cross to the central island and cross the roundabout one approach at a time, using the median island as a halfway point to check for approaching traffic.

Bicyclists must ride with traffic inside the roundabout or use the crosswalks appropriately. They also follow the same rules as vehicles when riding with traffic and yield when entering the roundabout.

County Road H now includes a new, wider bridge over I-35W with two traffic lanes in each direction and a regional trail for bicycles and pedestrians. A new ramp from I-35W northbound to County Road H will provide direct access to the Rice Creek Commons redevelopment site.

Phase two improvements include County Road H reconstruction from Old Highway 8 to easterly I-35W ramp terminal, as well as the County Road H, Highway 10, County Road 10 intersection. A new noisewall will also be built along the west side of I-35W between County Road I and H2 in 2017.

Ramsey County has also completed road reconstructions for Randolph Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

New additions to the street reconstruction on Randolph Avenue, from Syndicate Street to Interstate 35E, includes concrete curb and gutter, storm sewer drains, sanitary sewer and water main repairs, new bituminous pavement, sodded boulevards, lantern-style street lighting, and new sidewalks with upgraded pedestrian curb ramps.

The Lexington Avenue project, between Interstate 694 and Cummings Park Drive, includes additional dedicated right and left turn lanes, an addition of a multi-use trail, a new traffic signal at County Road F, and right turn lanes at the ramps to both eastbound and westbound I-694.