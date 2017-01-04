Police reports from Fridley Dec. 15-21

• Fridley •

Theft, burglary

• A theft was reported Dec. 15 on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE.

• A package was reported stolen from a residence Dec. 15 on the 100 block of Talmadge Way NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 15 on the 5100 block of East River Road NE.

• A juvenile was reported for theft Dec. 15 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 16 on the 5700 block of Hackmann Avenue NE.

• A tire was reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 16 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• A bicycle was reported stolen Dec. 16 on the 6100 block of 5th Street NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 17 on the 7400 block of Able Street NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 17 on the 7500 block of University Avenue NE.

• A license plate was reported stolen Dec. 18 on the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 18 on the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A trailer was reported stolen Dec. 18 on the 7500 block of Commerce Lane NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 18 on the 7300 block of Oakley Street NE.

• A robbery was reported Dec. 19 on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A juvenile was reported for theft Dec. 20 on the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 20 on the 600 block of Glencoe Street NE.

• A clutch was reported stolen Dec. 21 on the 4800 block of University Avenue NE.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 21 on the 8100 block of University Avenue NE.

• A suspect was arrested for theft Dec. 21 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Mail was reported stolen Dec. 21 on the 600 block of Fairmont Street NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A driver was arrested for DWI Sept. 17 on 44th Avenue NE and Main Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• Criminal property damage was reported Dec. 15 on the 5000 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Criminal property damage was reported Dec. 16 on the 5800 block of 2nd Street NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers