Fridley plans for 2017 street projects

Plans are moving forward for the 2017 street improvement project in Fridley.

The city performs annual street maintenance work on different sections of roads in the city, determined by the roads ages and condition. The city’s Public Works Department groups together multiple nearby sections to do more work in one area at one time for cost efficiency.

For 2017, the city has its sights on segments of roads in the North Park residential neighborhood, according to city documents, for a total of about 1.5 miles.

Although the area is residential in nature, it includes some commercial and high-density residential properties. The area also includes North Park Elementary School and Good News Hmong Baptist Church. The neighborhood is generally bordered by Matterhorn Drive to the east, Old Central/Highway 65 to the west, Hathaway Lane to the north and Interstate 694 Avenue to the south.

The city has developed a pavement improvement plan with the goal to provide maintenance improvements at scheduled intervals. Generally, streets do not get reconstructed for 48 years. The street segments included in the 2017 improvements were built between 1965 and 1998.

Affected property owners were contacted for an earlier fall meeting; staff reported those in the residential project area have generally been in support of the project.

Work done will include pavement rehabilitation, paving, water main improvements and utility repairs. The estimated total cost of the street improvement project is $1.177 million. The project is expected be complete in November 2017.

The Fridley City Council heard about the proposed project in a Public Works presentation at the Dec. 12 council meeting. The council unanimously approved the recommendation to move forward with the project’s planning and to schedule a public hearing on the topic during the 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 council meeting.

Owners of affected properties will be notified of the upcoming meeting and are welcome to speak about the project during the public hearing.

