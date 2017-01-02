High-speed indoor go-kart track opens in Fridley

MB2 Raceway, a high-speed indoor go-kart track, has opened its doors for business in Fridleys’ Northern Stacks business park.

Founded in 2007, MB2 has four locations in California and one in Des Moines, Iowa. MB2 in Fridley currently employs 35 people but continues to grow.

“Fridley has everything we needed,” said Mark Bonnell, one of the three partners who own the Sylmar, California-based MB2. “Minneapolis has a strong community, and the city of Fridley is a great fit. We are excited to be a part of it.” MB2 in Fridley has 36 electric go-karts that can reach speeds up to 45 mph. (Sun Focus staff photo by Sam Lenhart)

The 55,000-square-foot facility is available for parties, corporate events and team-building activities. MB2 also offers day camps and summer camps for youth at its Des Moines and California locations.

The center features conference and meeting rooms, birthday party and VIP rooms and a large arcade with XBOX consoles, foosball, digital darts and traditional games. The facility offers both a concession stand and a pre-selected list of caterers available for large parties.

A 14-lap adult race costs $23, and a nine-lap junior race costs $20. Birthday party packages range from $295 to $1,095, depending on the number of racers and requested features. For track pass members, an adult race is $18, and a junior race is $15.

MB2 also offers senior, military, police and fire discounts with a valid ID or badge.

Electric go-karts are environmentally friendly as they reduce noise and eliminate the fumes from traditional gas-powered karts. The karts were purchased from OTL ElectroKart in Italy and cost $11,000 each.

The MB2 facility includes private party rooms, an arcade and a poker table. (Sun Focus staff photo by Sam Lenhart)

“They are very high-quality karts,” said Bonnell. “They are the most advanced in the industry.”

The junior karts, which can be driven by children 48 inches and taller, go up to 25 mph, while the adult karts go up to 45 mph. MB2 can limit kart speeds to match riders’ abilities and shut them down remotely if there’s an accident or obstruction on the track.

MB2 also provides all the necessary equipment, including a helmet at no extra charge.

The track is 1,496 yards long.

“The entire race is usually about 14 laps, which ends up being 12 miles,” said Regional Manager Alexis Harper. “It is really a lot of fun. The raceway is perfect for birthdays, special events or just for fun.”

For the experienced rider, MB2 offers league racing.

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]