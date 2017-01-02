Fridley ALC wins 2nd place in state competition

The Fridley Area Learning Center’s E-lympics team earned a second-place finish at the state competition Dec. 8. The Fridley ALC E-lympics team members include: (back row, from left) Mohamud Abdi, Jose Garcia, Chris Brown, Mabel Tenhoff and Courtney Woodison. (front row, from left) Dirie Hussein, Aubrey Beavens, Antania Goff and Kylen Palmer. Other team members not pictured include Eric Baker, Ujima Boseman, Kathleen Garcia, Zein Kamal, Teagan Janousek, Leasia Moore, Kaisa Poe, Jasmine Shaw and TreAna Stevens. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)

E-lympics is an online academic trivia team competition in which students answer subject related questions in math, logic, geography, music, art, English, science, history, politics and current events. Fridley’s team was matched against 43 other teams statewide for the tournament. The coaches for the team were ALC match teacher Jennifer Pearson and English teacher Jenny DeMars. “We are really proud of the students,” said DeMars. “Most questions involved many steps and were quite challenging. Students had to remain focused in order to complete questions. This was a fun and hard-working group.”